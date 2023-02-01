Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana prepares to launch new Fintech program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been many big changes at Augustana University lately. This includes a new hockey arena, a new residence hall, and a new esports team. Continuing that trend of growth, just last week Augie announced the launch of a new program. Financial technology,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Starting your child’s reading journey early with baby storytime in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reading to children is extremely important for development, and it can be beneficial to start the process early on. Aldijana Bonander, a librarian for children five years and under, joins Baylee in the studio to discuss events for families at the library and the benefits of reading to your child at a young age.
dakotanewsnow.com
Brandon Valley wins clash of champions with Jackson County Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rich wrestling talent in the region was on display on Friday night at the Elmen Center with a clash of champions!. South Dakota’s two-time defending AA State Wrestling Champion defeated defending Minnesota State A Champion Jackson County 44-19 in a dual on the campus of Augustana University.
dakotanewsnow.com
Organizers excited to bring back LifeLight festival after hiatus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of LifeLight festival returning to Sioux Falls is a project that its organizers have wanted to share for the better part of a year. The festival was last held in Worthing about five years ago, out at a farm near town. The return of the festival also brings a venue change.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana wrestlers dominated by University of Mary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 14 Augustana wrestling team was bested by the No. 14 UMary Marauders on Friday night, 36-0. The Vikings fall to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in NSIC action while the Marauders improve to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC. Full Results.
dakotanewsnow.com
Season of ups and downs positions Coyotes for good seed in Summit Tournament
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota men’s basketball polished off North Dakota State last night in Vermillion to keep themselves very much in the hunt for a high seed in next month’s Summit League Tournament. Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points and USD led by as...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson...
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington & O’Gorman get comfortable victories
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA ranked girls’ basketball teams backed up their high ranking with wins on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:. -#2AA Washington rolling past visiting Watertown 49-36 -#5AA O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch scoring 22 points to...
dakotanewsnow.com
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
dakotanewsnow.com
LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September. After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies location is set to open next week in Sioux Falls. The new store will open Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m. The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as cornbread, cookies & cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramelpopcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins
ELK POINT, SIOUX FALLS & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An historic win streak, Division One talents and a battle for county bragging rights highlighted the night in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#1A Dakota Valley fighting off a pesky Elk...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stensland celebrating ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’ this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Put on your pajamas and head out to any Stensland Family Farms location this Saturday for National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. They will be celebrating by offering breakfast items with their ice cream Incorporated. “It is where we pair our ice...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: No injuries in Sioux Falls structure fire, mobile home destroyed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say that no one was injured in a structure fire that destroyed a mobile home early Friday morning. According to a press release from SFFR, fire units arrived around 2:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of East Hayes Place to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames and the roof of the structure collapsed inward, making it difficult to reach some areas of the home where the fire remained. Crews battled the fire for four hours with four fire trucks, two water tenders, three support vehicles, and 21 firefighters.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday. The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI. Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Family reunited with missing cat after seven months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa family though their pet cat was gone forever after he was spooked by fireworks during a visit to Sioux Falls on the fourth of July. But thanks to the generosity of neighbors, and help from a Facebook page for lost pets, Leopold has found his way home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
Comments / 0