Gayville, SD

Augustana prepares to launch new Fintech program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been many big changes at Augustana University lately. This includes a new hockey arena, a new residence hall, and a new esports team. Continuing that trend of growth, just last week Augie announced the launch of a new program. Financial technology,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Starting your child’s reading journey early with baby storytime in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reading to children is extremely important for development, and it can be beneficial to start the process early on. Aldijana Bonander, a librarian for children five years and under, joins Baylee in the studio to discuss events for families at the library and the benefits of reading to your child at a young age.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brandon Valley wins clash of champions with Jackson County Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rich wrestling talent in the region was on display on Friday night at the Elmen Center with a clash of champions!. South Dakota’s two-time defending AA State Wrestling Champion defeated defending Minnesota State A Champion Jackson County 44-19 in a dual on the campus of Augustana University.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Organizers excited to bring back LifeLight festival after hiatus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of LifeLight festival returning to Sioux Falls is a project that its organizers have wanted to share for the better part of a year. The festival was last held in Worthing about five years ago, out at a farm near town. The return of the festival also brings a venue change.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Augustana wrestlers dominated by University of Mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 14 Augustana wrestling team was bested by the No. 14 UMary Marauders on Friday night, 36-0. The Vikings fall to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in NSIC action while the Marauders improve to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC. Full Results.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
LifeLight Festival returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Skillet, Cade Thompson, and Colton Dixon will be featured artists in the Christian music festival’s return to Sioux Falls in September. After a 5-year hiatus, LifeLight will take place in a new location — downtown Sioux Falls — on Sept. 3, 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies location is set to open next week in Sioux Falls. The new store will open Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m. The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as cornbread, cookies & cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramelpopcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and many more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Stensland celebrating ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Put on your pajamas and head out to any Stensland Family Farms location this Saturday for National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. They will be celebrating by offering breakfast items with their ice cream Incorporated. “It is where we pair our ice...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
UPDATE: No injuries in Sioux Falls structure fire, mobile home destroyed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say that no one was injured in a structure fire that destroyed a mobile home early Friday morning. According to a press release from SFFR, fire units arrived around 2:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of East Hayes Place to find the mobile home completely engulfed in flames and the roof of the structure collapsed inward, making it difficult to reach some areas of the home where the fire remained. Crews battled the fire for four hours with four fire trucks, two water tenders, three support vehicles, and 21 firefighters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday. The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI. Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Family reunited with missing cat after seven months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa family though their pet cat was gone forever after he was spooked by fireworks during a visit to Sioux Falls on the fourth of July. But thanks to the generosity of neighbors, and help from a Facebook page for lost pets, Leopold has found his way home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested. According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA

