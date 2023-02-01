Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Warrenton vs. STEAM Academy
Warrenton won a non-conference game over STEAM Academy Jan. 27 at Warrenton High School. The win was Warrenton's 10th win of the season. Junior Troy Anderson led the Warriors with 33 points. Deadrick Forrest scored 11 points in the win. To purchase photo reprints, contact The Record at 636-456-6397.
GALLERY: Holy Rosary School dinner and auction 2023
Holy Rosary School in Warrenton hosted its annual dinner and auction fundraiser on Jan. 28. Community members and businesses donate items for the auction and come out to bid every year to help provide funding for the private Catholic school. To order photo reprints, call 636-456-6397.
