Bethune-Cookman University gives update on search for new head football coach

Officials with Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach are planning to hold a news conference around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

University officials said they will be giving an update on the “search for a coach and campus developments.”

BCU officials said it had expected to name a new head football coach by next week.

The university previously had a preliminary agreement with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, but, the school said both sides were unable to come to terms.

Reed also went on a rant on social media about conditions at the school.

The university’s interim president later said Reed’s behavior was unprofessional, didn’t align with the school’s Christian values, and didn’t sit well with donors and sponsors.

BCU said it has made revisions to its coaching search process, including adding a football player to the search committee.

