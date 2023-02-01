ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bethune-Cookman University gives update on search for new head football coach

By James Tutten
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

Officials with Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach are planning to hold a news conference around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

University officials said they will be giving an update on the “search for a coach and campus developments.”

BCU officials said it had expected to name a new head football coach by next week.

Watch: Bethune-Cookman students fill street in protest, call for reinstatement of Ed Reed

The university previously had a preliminary agreement with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, but, the school said both sides were unable to come to terms.

Reed also went on a rant on social media about conditions at the school.

Read: Bethune-Cookman University announces new Interim President

The university’s interim president later said Reed’s behavior was unprofessional, didn’t align with the school’s Christian values, and didn’t sit well with donors and sponsors.

BCU said it has made revisions to its coaching search process, including adding a football player to the search committee.

Watch: Bethune-Cookman among several historically black colleges & universities to receive bomb threats

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kYuCuLB00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flcourier.com

Woodie named B-CU’s new football coach

Bethune-Cookman University has hired Raymond Woodie as its new football coach. Woodie previously was an assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach on Willie Taggert’s staff at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. On Thursday, Woodie tweeted on his Twitter account, “Grateful, thankful and blessed to announce that I...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ready or not, Martin is coming

Popular host to convene town hall meeting in Daytona. True to a commitment he made last week in the wake of the Ed Reed saga at Bethune-CookmanUniversity (B-CU), popular Black journalist Roland Martin will come to Daytona on Friday for a town hall meeting to air concerns of the university’s students.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

AdventHealth breaks ground on $45.7M medical office building, ASC

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has broken ground on a medical office building with an ASC on its Daytona Beach (Fla.) campus, flaglerlive.com reported Feb. 1. The $45.7 million project is a joint venture between AdventHealth and healthcare real estate services firm Meadows & Ohly. The 60,000-square-foot building will be three...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy