labroots.com
Artificial pancreas for type 2 diabetes management
Type 2 diabetes is an increasingly common condition around the globe, affecting over 400 million people. In type 2 diabetes, people experience an inadequate production of insulin, which is a vital molecule used to keep blood glucose (sugar) levels in check. If left too high for too long, excess amounts of glucose can lead to tissue damage, including damage to the eyes or kidneys.
hcplive.com
Potential of CGM and other Technology to Screen for Type 1 Diabetes
Expert healthcare practitioners discuss the potential of CGM and other technology to identify signs of type 1 diabetes. Diana Isaacs, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES: There's starting to be a lot of efforts to screen people with TrialNet. I'm curious your thoughts. Once someone has those autoantibodies, I know in the trial a glucose tolerance test was done. What do you think about maybe using CGM [continuous glucose monitoring] to identify that stage 2 versus doing a glucose tolerance test?
labroots.com
Tzield: Newest Type 1 Diabetes Drug
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is a autoimmune genetic disease that results in a person’s pancreas not making enough insulin to sustain themselves. Insulin helps the sugar from a meal enter your body's cells to be broken down into energy for the body to use. Without insulin, your body is not absorbing any sugar, nor is it breaking down sugar to create energy. Potential complications of untreated Type 1 diabetes include heart disease, kidney problems, delayed wound healing, eye problems, and more.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery Beneficial for Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes who take insulin stand to benefit from a fully closed-loop insulin delivery system, with more time spent in their target blood glucose range, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Most automated insulin delivery systems — which use real-time data from...
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
hcplive.com
Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes
A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
Diabetes Tied to Higher Risk for Frozen Shoulder
MONDAY Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open.
MedicalXpress
Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds
Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
EverydayHealth.com
Increased Stroke Risk From Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Might Peak in Middle Age
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure have long been known risk factors for stroke. But a new study suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference in stroke risk for middle-aged adults than for older people. “High blood pressure and diabetes are two important risk...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
physiciansweekly.com
Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors may reduce incidence of obstructive airway disease
1. Among patients with type 2 diabetes in Hong Kong, the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) can reduce the incidence of obstructive airway disease and exacerbations compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP4I). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Chronic obstructive airway disease (OAD) continues to be a...
EatingWell
What is Magnesium & Why Do You Need It?
You may have heard the buzz around magnesium. Whether related to claiming that it might improve sleep or the debate on its concentration in the soil, magnesium has moved more into the spotlight in recent years. But what actually is magnesium, and what can it do for you? Here we break down the facts surrounding magnesium, clear up any misconceptions and share ways to add this important nutrient to your eating pattern in a flavorful and healthy way.
Medical News Today
Estrogen: Women with higher lifetime exposure have lower stroke risk
Researchers investigated the effects of lifetime estrogen exposure on stroke risk. They found that higher levels of lifetime estrogen exposure in women were associated with a lower risk of stroke. Further research is needed to understand how higher estrogen exposure confers protection from stroke. Stroke is the second-leading cause of...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
Patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy may be particularly vulnerable to periods of low glucose, and keeping glucose levels stable should be an important part of glucose control. Eye disease among people with diabetes is among the most preventable causes of blindness in the U.S. People with diabetes who experience periods...
One in Four People With Diabetes Worldwide Have Osteoporosis
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) – More than one-quarter of people with diabetes have osteoporosis (OP), according to a review published online Jan. 3 in BMC Endocrine Disorders.
Medical News Today
Does type 2 diabetes require insulin?
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin or use it correctly. Some people require insulin, while others can manage their blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that diabetes affects 37 million people in America, and about...
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
