You may have heard the buzz around magnesium. Whether related to claiming that it might improve sleep or the debate on its concentration in the soil, magnesium has moved more into the spotlight in recent years. But what actually is magnesium, and what can it do for you? Here we break down the facts surrounding magnesium, clear up any misconceptions and share ways to add this important nutrient to your eating pattern in a flavorful and healthy way.

1 DAY AGO