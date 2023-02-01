Read full article on original website
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease or Diverticulitis: How to Know the Difference
Symptoms of Crohn’s disease and diverticulitis can be very similar, but they are two separate conditions. Diagnostic tests and procedures like a colonoscopy can help your doctor to know which condition you have. Approximately. are hospitalized for diverticulitis each year in the United States. For some of these individuals,...
How Apple Watch and High Oxygen Chamber May Help Patients with Severe Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Research has recently revealed potential treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) conditions, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These visions imply the utility of wearable devices and the Apple watch to predict future IBD flare-ups. Likewise, those scholars have indicated that high concentration Oxygen treatment supplied in closed chambers may help alleviate Crohn's disease flare and recurrence.
Healthline
How Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Bowel
If you have PsA or psoriasis, you may be at greater risk for several other chronic conditions like gastrointestinal diseases. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints. It typically occurs in people who have skin psoriasis, but it’s possible to have PsA without skin involvement.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
Study Reveals The Dark Side Of Daily Marijuana Smoking: How It Affects Decision-Making And Concentration
This article was originally published in January 2022. What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress.
MedicalXpress
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage
Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
Is Stomach Bloating A Symptom Of A Vitamin D Deficiency?
A bloated stomach can be a symptom of food intolerance, constipation, or PMS. But can stomach bloat also be caused by a vitamin D deficiency? Let's find out.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
Opioids don’t do enough for chronic pain sufferers. Expand alternative treatments | Guest Opinion
The search for alternative treatments for chronic pain has begun to push the very boundary of what constitutes treatment, physician Haider Warraich writes.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Nearly 3 in 10 Individuals With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis
Most individuals who used cannabis to manage their chronic pain reported using it in place of other pain medications, including opioids. As more states begin to legalize or relax restrictions on cannabis, it has become more widely used for the treatment of chronic pain. A new study sought to identify whether cannabis can serve as a substitute for prescription opioids or other pain treatments.
Being stressed, nervous or exhausted in middle-age may increase risk of dementia, study claims
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Signs and Symptoms of Crohn’s Disease
Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and discomfort in your digestive system. People with Crohn’s disease may experience a variety of gastrointestinal signs and symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, and ulcers. Non-gastrointestinal (stomach-related) symptoms of Crohn’s disease include arthritis, eye inflammation, bone loss, and kidney stones.Symptoms of Crohn’s disease can vary from person to person and depend on several factors including the location and severity of the inflammation in your intestines and what age you begin developing symptoms.In most cases, symptoms begin gradually and worsen over time. Some people with the condition...
