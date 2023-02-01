Read full article on original website
Best hair regrowth shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
The One Moisturizer Ingredient You Need To Avoid To Prevent Premature Wrinkling
A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
The best vitamin C moisturisers that won’t irritate sensitive skin
VITAMIN C can give dull skin a real boost – but it can also cause irritation for some skin types. I’ve tried three new vitamin C packed moisturisers that promise to boost glow without upsetting even the most sensitive skin . . . . Budget. Pacifica Glow Baby Vitaglow...
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: 10 Brands to Hydrate You From the Outside In
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everyone needs a good moisturizer, whether you have dry, oily or acne-prone skin. If you stop into your local drugstore or skincare store to pick one up, however, you’ll probably notice that there’s no end to...
I Have Curly Hair, And This Is My New Favorite Shampoo And Conditioner
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Some days my curls are robust and bouncy and sometimes they’re like toddlers who cry when you tell them not to eat sharp rocks — completely unreasonable. But I recently started using the Ion shampoo and conditioner from Sally Beauty and my curls have never behaved better. You see, I’ve got the type of curly hair that seems to take on a different style every day without my permission. Growing it out hasn’t helped. But after switching to the new Ion shampoo and conditioner,...
This Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 Softens Wrinkles and Protects Skin From the Sun
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whenever possible, we like to combine skincare steps to make life easy and efficient. Setting powder and bronzer in one? Sign Us up! Lipstick that doubles as blush? Let’s go! But there’s one brilliant combo that we’ve never […]
Tired Eyes Stressing You Out? This Lifting Cream Tightens the Entire Area
Apply this treatment from Derma-E under, around and on the top of your eyes to tighten the skin and make yourself look radiant — details
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
New York bans beauty products containing mercury, a neurotoxin long used in cosmetics
A skin-lightening treatment being applied in Johannesburg, South Africa. The WHO says skin-lightening products are used worldwide, but their use is particularly widespread in many African, Asian and Caribbean countries. They're used by both men and women. Mercury is found as an ingredient in skin-lightening creams marketed toward women of color, as well as in treatments meant to remove blemishes, age spots and wrinkles. [ more › ]
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
6 best lotions for soothing cracked and itchy skin when you have eczema, according to dermatologists
Eczema flares can leave your skin raw, cracked, and dry, but the right lotion can help you get relief. Try these eight top picks from dermatologists.
These laundry hampers help to curtail the clothing clutter at home
Whether you wash your clothes in a washing machine at home or the laundromat, you need a laundry hamper to keep the week's dirty linens contained. When it does its job well, a hamper blends right into the space where it's stored, helps keep your space organized, and allows you to transport your laundry to the wash without a hassle.
Your 'Clean' Sephora Makeup May Be Anything But
The beauty company has come under fire for its labeling. Unless you've been living under a rock for the last decade, you've probably heard the term "clean" thrown around a lot in advertisements for many products. From "clean" eating to "nontoxic" beauty, Millennial and Gen-Z consumers place a lot of importance on the ingredients they're putting in and on their bodies. There are several hot marketing variations on the concept of "clean," like "nontoxic," "natural," "green," and "organic." But for both food and cosmetics, these...
Best moisturizing body wash
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
Eating grapes might protect you against sunburn, skin cancer
When you’re packing for the pool or beach this summer, don’t forget your towel, your sunscreen — and your grapes.
Hairdressers of Color Exposed to Harmful Mix of Chemicals
Latino and Black hairdressers are exposed to a mixture of harmful chemicals, many of which are unknown, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, assessed chemical exposure in hairdressers via a method typically used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater.
Can You Use Micellar Water as a Cleanser?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission Here’s our process. No matter how much free time someone has on their hands, they’re probably still dreaming about a simplified skin care routine.
