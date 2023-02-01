Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
Food Safety At Risk: FDA Issues Critical Recall Notice For A Popular Soup Product Sold At Various Major Retailers
The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical recall notice that affects a popular soup product sold at various major retailers, including Walmart. The recall has been initiated due to a labeling mix-up that could pose a dangerous threat to individuals with egg allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall has been issued for a specific date code of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, and customers are urged to check the packaging for the specific code date and UPC number. The recall affects only 16-ounce jars of the soup product sold in over 4,000 Walmart locations and other retail stores in several states.
MedicalXpress
Study unravels interplay between sleep, chronic pain and spinal cord stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
msn.com
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
Medical News Today
Comparing myofascial pain syndrome and fibromyalgia
Both myofascial pain syndrome and fibromyalgia cause muscular pain. Myofascial pain syndrome causes pain in certain areas, while fibromyalgia causes pain throughout the body. Myofascial pain syndrome (MPS) is a condition that causes musculoskeletal pain in a particular area of the body. Fibromyalgia causes widespread pain and tenderness in the...
Medical News Today
What are some types of pain medication?
Various types of pain medication can treat different pain syndromes. Each drug treats specific types of pain, such as long lasting or short-term pain. Some pain medications are available over the counter (OTC) at the pharmacy. Stronger pain relievers require a doctor’s prescription. The right pain medication depends on several factors, such as the cause and intensity of pain.
Medical News Today
Laser therapy for back pain
Laser therapy for back pain offers the advantages of not requiring surgical incisions into the body and avoiding the potential adverse effects of long-term medication use. of adults experience back pain worldwide, making it a common health complaint. Treatments for the condition include medications, physical activity, and different types of surgery.
Medical News Today
Continued back pain after kyphoplasty: Causes and treatment
Kyphoplasty is a procedure that treats compression fractures in the spine. It relieves pain at the site, but some people may experience pain even after the procedure. Treating it includes taking medications and doing physical therapy. Doctors may recommend kyphoplasty as part of their treatment for osteoporotic or bone compression...
Healthline
A Complete Guide to Infusions for Osteoporosis
If daily or weekly pills to treat osteoporosis aren’t a good fit for you, you may be able to receive quarterly or yearly infusions. Side effects are usually mild and typically only occur after the first infusion. Your body is constantly breaking down and building bone tissue. Osteoporosis is...
physiciansweekly.com
CfDNA Alterations in 1671 Patients with Advanced BTC: A Clinical Landscape
The following is the summary of “Clinical landscape of cell-free DNA alterations in 1671 patients with advanced biliary tract cancer” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Berchuck, et al. Targeted medicines have revolutionized clinical care of advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). In contrast to conventional...
physiciansweekly.com
CSC First-Episode Psychosis: Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories
The following is a summary of “Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories Across the Next Year in First-Episode Psychosis in Coordinated Specialty Care,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Basaraba, et al. Creating trustworthy, validated individual-level prediction tools for important outcomes in coordinated specialty care...
blufashion.com
How Eating Healthy Foods Can Help You Prevent Hair Loss and Maintain Healthy Hair?
A widespread problem, hair loss can have an impact on a person’s self-esteem as well as their appearance. The majority of hair loss cases are caused by androgenetic alopecia, often known as male or female pattern baldness. The condition known as vitamin deficiency is brought on by a protracted vitamin shortage and can result in hair loss or make hair loss worse. With this post, let’s examine the issue and look for a healthy solution to stop hair loss if you have concerns about your hair or are already experiencing hair loss.
physiciansweekly.com
Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors may reduce incidence of obstructive airway disease
1. Among patients with type 2 diabetes in Hong Kong, the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) can reduce the incidence of obstructive airway disease and exacerbations compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP4I). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Chronic obstructive airway disease (OAD) continues to be a...
physiciansweekly.com
Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A
1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Swelling: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Many conditions can cause swelling (edema) in the legs. Some, like venous insufficiency or congestive heart failure are often chronic in nature, while a blood clot or injury can cause acute (sudden) swelling. This article will detail the most common causes of leg swelling, the symptoms that frequently accompany it,...
physiciansweekly.com
Risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy increases with longer use and higher dosage
1. In this retrospective cohort study, the incidence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 2.5% at 10 years, increasing to 8.6% at 15 years in adults with rheumatic or dermatological diseases. 2. The risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy increased to 21.6% after 15 years of use for those receiving greater than 6mh/kg per...
physiciansweekly.com
Higher rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) amongst siblings of prior SIDS victims
1. In a nationwide cohort study in Denmark, a higher rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) observed among siblings of children who died of SIDS. 2. Genetic and environmental factors should be investigated in those who have siblings that died of SIDS. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Sudden infant...
MedicalXpress
Early adulthood physical activity may be associated with symptoms of pelvic floor disorders in middle-aged women
The prevalence of pelvic floor disorders increases as women approach menopausal years. In addition to hormonal changes, several factors contribute to pelvic floor disorders, including natural aging of the connective tissue, reproductive history, lifestyle, as well as factors increasing the pressure in the abdominal cavity. "Physical activity has many health...
aarp.org
Parkinson’s Disease: An Insider’s View
“The irony,” said Barry Centini, Ph.D, “is [I am] describing my brain malfunctions using a partially malfunctioning brain.”. Centini, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, shared information about the disease and his experiences in a recent talk presented by the Lifetime Learning Institute at Northern Virginia Community College in collaboration with AARP Virginia.
Comments / 0