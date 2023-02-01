If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.

14 DAYS AGO