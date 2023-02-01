Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
hcplive.com
Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes
A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
North Platte Telegraph
New study finds smoking cannabis does not contribute to reduced lung function
Perhaps the most thorough of its kind, a new study seems to indicate that tobacco is still the real danger. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Researchers find snoring is associated with higher risk of high blood pressure
BOSTON -- If you snore, you should keep an eye on your blood pressure. Researchers in China studied the genetics of a half million people and found that snoring and sleep apnea were associated with a higher risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.They say the link between snoring, sleep apnea, and heart disease may be driven, in part, by obesity. They say losing weight could reduce the risk and that people with severe sleep apnea should have their blood pressure monitored closely.
EverydayHealth.com
Increased Stroke Risk From Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Might Peak in Middle Age
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure have long been known risk factors for stroke. But a new study suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference in stroke risk for middle-aged adults than for older people. “High blood pressure and diabetes are two important risk...
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
Medical News Today
Estrogen: Women with higher lifetime exposure have lower stroke risk
Researchers investigated the effects of lifetime estrogen exposure on stroke risk. They found that higher levels of lifetime estrogen exposure in women were associated with a lower risk of stroke. Further research is needed to understand how higher estrogen exposure confers protection from stroke. Stroke is the second-leading cause of...
scitechdaily.com
Heart Disease Breakthrough: New Immune Target Discovered
Research has identified suPAR as a protein that contributes to the development of atherosclerosis and kidney disease, offering new opportunities for treatment. Traditionally, clinicians have approached the treatment of cardiovascular disease by controlling diabetes and blood pressure, and utilizing medications such as aspirin and statins to lower cholesterol. However, heart...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking
If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Lowering of blood lipid levels with a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in patients with coronary heart disease
According to the findings of randomized controlled trials, blood lipid levels in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) can be significantly decreased through a combination of pitavastatin and ezetimibe; however, the effects and clinical applications of this treatment remain controversial. An article published in Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications objectively assesses the efficacy and safety of pitavastatin and ezetimibe in lowering blood lipid levels.
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis for chronic pain may help patients on long-term opioid treatment reduce dosages
A new study from New York State and CUNY researchers suggests that receiving medical cannabis for thirty days or more may help patients on long-term opioid treatment to lower their dose over time. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found an association between receiving medical cannabis for chronic...
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
MedicalXpress
Ideal blood pressure may remodel brain clearance pathways linked to brain health, dementia
Among people who received more intensive treatment for high blood pressure, evaluations of MRI scans indicated a positive change in brain structures involved in its ability to clear toxins and other byproducts, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, held in person in Dallas and virtually, Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
