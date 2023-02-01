Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
fox56news.com
Juvenile shot on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
School police recover gun without incident at Lexington high school
A weapon was discovered in a student’s bag at Lexington’s Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School Friday morning.
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek woman wanted for violating supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime Stoppers has up to a $1,500 cash reward for the first person to tell police where to find the Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Carson. She has an active warrant for violating her supervised release. If...
WKYT 27
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
WKYT 27
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
WTVQ
Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
WTVQ
Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
WKYT 27
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen at Southland Christian Church. The trailer belongs to Pine Missions, a church in Pine Ridge. “They parked a 16-foot black trailer at Southland Christian this week and what...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
WKYT 27
Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning. It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m. Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.
WKYT 27
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
WTVQ
Corrections officers receive raises in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last night the urban county council approved pay raises for correction officers in Fayette County, something that had been discussed for quite some time. In recent weeks the council has also approved raises for other departments as well, including police officers, firefighters and more. Those...
WKYT 27
$50,000 reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspect in mail carrier robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. The reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Police released these photos of the...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
wnky.com
Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
WTVQ
Police: wrong-way crash on Nicholasville Road sends 1 to hospital, DUI suspected
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A wrong-way crash near the University of Kentucky’s campus sent one person to the hospital overnight. According to Lexington police, parts of Nicholasville Road were shut down for more than an hour just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near Arcadia Park. Officers say the crash...
