Lexington, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox56news.com

Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Juvenile shot on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Berea police looking for artist for community, police-themed mural

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Berea Police Department is looking for an artist to paint a community- and police-themed mural inside the department. According to a Facebook post from police, the artist will be asked to paint on an interior wall measuring 18 feet by 7.5 feet. Paint materials...
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning. It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m. Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Corrections officers receive raises in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last night the urban county council approved pay raises for correction officers in Fayette County, something that had been discussed for quite some time. In recent weeks the council has also approved raises for other departments as well, including police officers, firefighters and more. Those...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Local reaction to juvenile detention center policy changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Governor Andy Beshear takes action to combat the recent violent outbreaks at juvenile detention centers, putting the safety of staff and residents first. Beshear orders Kentucky State Police to place personnel at all three high-security juvenile facilities in Adair, Fayette, and Warren Counties, 24/7 until...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play of the Week.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE

