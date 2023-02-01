Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Home Prices May Collapse in One of American Homes 4 Rent's Markets, But I Am Not Worried
Phoenix rental prices could fall if home prices have a big decline. Phoenix is only 5.9% of American Homes 4 Rent's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
themesatribune.com
Valley housing analyst sees sellers bouncing back in Mesa
The leading analyst of the Valley’s housing market says 2023 is starting to look like the year when the sellers market will return after a gloomy second half of 2022. But the Cromford Report says it might take a while psychologically for both buyers and sellers to find much to be happy about.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
PCCP, Dinerstein team up for Phoenix development
PCCP and The Dinerstein Cos. have unveiled plans for Atlas Mesa, a 394-unit community in Mesa, Ariz. The joint venture will break ground on the property in July this year. First resident move-ins are slated for the first quarter of 2025, while full completion is expected later that year. Atlas...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Desert Ridge Marketplace is a super-regional shopping mall located just off the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard in North Phoenix, Arizona. It was built by Vestar Development Co. and opened in December 2001. The mall has a gross leasable area of 1.2 million square feet (111,000 m2). The mall was...
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
One Arizona City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix contemplates mandatory water line insurance
It’s the last thing a Phoenix homeowner may think about but when it happens, a broken water or sewer line can create an expensive nightmare. That’s why Phoenix and a National League of Cities joined the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe in a partnership “to educate property owners about their service line responsibilities and to help residents avoid out-of-pocket expenses for unanticipated and potentially costly service line repairs and replacements,” according to a memo to Phoenix City Council from by Deputy City Manager Ginger Spencer.
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona
Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
Mesa Bed Bath & Beyond among nearly 90 stores set to close nationwide
A Valley location of Bed Bath & Beyond is among the stores added to the chain's list to close its doors.
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
tourcounsel.com
Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
KTAR.com
Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII
A fast-growing construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends. Jesus Jaramillo, president of Phoenix-based Elite Civil Construction, said his firm was one of more than 200 companies selected out of about 1,800 applications for the NFL’s Business Connect program. The program aims to diversify contracts with suppliers and provide networking opportunities for local companies.
azbex.com
Phoenix Considering New Development Water Restrictions
Phoenix officials are working on a pilot program to introduce water efficiency regulations on new developments as part of the rezoning process. The new regulations could become part of the City code by the fall. Planning staff is meeting with development stakeholders to determine the best practices that arise from...
