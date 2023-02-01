ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Haley, former SC governor, UN ambassador, to announce she is running for president

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Former US Ambassador to the UN and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will formally announce she is running for president at a Feb. 15 event in Charleston, The Post and Courier reported Tuesday .

According to an invitation going out to her backers, Haley’s “special announcement” will come at a venue in downtown Charleston, The Associated Press reported .

When Haley makes the announcement, she will be the first formal GOP rival to come out against former President Donald Trump, who named her ambassador to the United Nations during his term.

Haley served in that position until she stepped down in 2018. Haley was South Carolina’s first female governor.

Haley had said she would not run for president in 2024 if Trump did, although recently she said had changed her mind.

Haley’s hinted earlier this month during a Fox News interview , that it was time for a “generational change.”

“I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” the 51-year-old Haley said. “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

Dayton, OH
