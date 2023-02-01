ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Arrest warrant issued for suspect, victim named after deadly shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

By Maria Papadopoulos
 3 days ago
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Luis Soto, who is wanted in connection with a brazen, daytime shooting at a Dollar Tree store that killed an East Boston man and left another man injured .

Soto, who remains at large, is a former employee of the Dollar Tree store, and is to be considered armed and dangerous, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement Wednesday. Authorities, who have since located Soto’s car, also released his photo to the public.

Cruz identified the man who died following the shooting as Dongbin Pyon, 38, of East Boston.

“Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz said.

The deadly shooting occurred around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar Tree store at 999 North Montello St., on the city’s north side.

Brockton Police responded to a 911 call at that time reporting gunshots heard inside the store.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where Pyon later died.

Robocalls to city residents after the shooting asked residents in the area to remain in their homes. Several area schools also sheltered in place. The shelter-in-place advisories were lifted a short time later.

Brockton Police and state troopers assigned to Cruz’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information on Soto or the Brockton shooting is urged to call Massachusetts State Police or Brockton Police, Cruz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

whdh.com

Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal crash in East Brookfield

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - East Brookfield police are investigating a fatal crash overnight. Officers responding to a reported one-vehicle crash on Podunk Road shut the road down while the investigation was conducted. Power was lost in the 500 area for several hours, police said. The victim’s name has not...
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

Teenage suspects from stolen car pursuit arrested in rideshare, outside school in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Four teenage suspects were arrested Friday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that spanned two Massachusetts towns. Randolph police said the car was taken from a parking lot at 27 Warren Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop a short time later, but the 17-year-old driver put the vehicle into reverse and hit a police cruiser.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Leader of Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization facing decades in prison after 2,000g of cocaine, 3,000g of fentanyl, 5,000g of meth, $72,000 seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug-trafficking organization agreed to plead guilty this week to gun and drug offenses. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 26-year-old Kevin Cardoso of Brockton pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; one count of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine. The Court deferred acceptance of the proposed plea agreement until sentencing, which U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for June 1, 2023. Cardoso was initially arrested and charged by criminal complaint in December 2021. He was subsequently charged by an Information on Jan. 17, 2023.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Lawrence man convicted in 2016 Methuen murder

A Lawrence man has been convicted in the 2016 murder of a woman in front of their four-year-old son, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker announced Friday. Tucker praised the prosecution, victim witness and investigators involved in the case after a Superior Court jury in Salem found Emilio DeLarosa, 38, guilty of first-degree murder after DeLarosa strangled Wanda Rosa in Methuen in September of 2016.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston

Boston police seek missing 12-year-old

The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
BOSTON, MA
