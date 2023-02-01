Arrest warrant issued for suspect, victim named after deadly shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Luis Soto, who is wanted in connection with a brazen, daytime shooting at a Dollar Tree store that killed an East Boston man and left another man injured .

Soto, who remains at large, is a former employee of the Dollar Tree store, and is to be considered armed and dangerous, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement Wednesday. Authorities, who have since located Soto’s car, also released his photo to the public.

Cruz identified the man who died following the shooting as Dongbin Pyon, 38, of East Boston.

“Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” Cruz said.

The deadly shooting occurred around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar Tree store at 999 North Montello St., on the city’s north side.

Brockton Police responded to a 911 call at that time reporting gunshots heard inside the store.

When officers arrived, they found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where Pyon later died.

Robocalls to city residents after the shooting asked residents in the area to remain in their homes. Several area schools also sheltered in place. The shelter-in-place advisories were lifted a short time later.

Brockton Police and state troopers assigned to Cruz’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information on Soto or the Brockton shooting is urged to call Massachusetts State Police or Brockton Police, Cruz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

