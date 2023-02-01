Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Outage planned for power line maintenance
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those living in the Manila area, be prepared to lose your power briefly. According to the Mississippi County Electric Cooperative, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, the company will power down to perform maintenance on the lines in the city. The area...
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed in Clay County as of Friday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m, Feb. 3. IDriveArkansas reported all lanes are back open...
Power outages stretch across the Mid-South during winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South. After being at nearly 19,000 customers without power about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW reported almost 4,255...
Kait 8
Region 8 roads still icy in spots
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following days of sleet and freezing rain, Region 8 roads remain icy in spots. Jace Passmore in Trumann reported Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Transportation once again had its plows clearing Interstate 555. He urged motorists to give the plows “some space” to get their...
Kait 8
Crews working on clearing streets amid above freezing temperatures
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities across Northeast Arkansas are working to clear their streets after being hit with a barrage of winter weather. In Walnut Ridge, the street department was hard at work on Thursday, Feb. 2, trying to get the ice off the roads. While some of...
Kait 8
Feb. 3: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A dry cold front will moved through overnight reinforcing the cold air across Region 8. Sunshine returns today with temperatures slightly above freezing to allow for substantial melting. The weekend is looking dry and...
Kait 8
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have shut down the northbound lanes on the overpass at Red Wolf Boulevard near Stallings in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday. The overpass is still icy from the wintry weather this week. We have a crew on the...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
Kait 8
Ice storm keeping body shops, insurance companies busy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the recent icy conditions in Northeast Arkansas, auto repair shops are being kept busy. Blake Brown, owner of AutoCraft Paint and Bodyworks in Brookland, explained his shop and others are seeing a shortage of parts, and the influx of customers means longer wait times. “It...
Kait 8
Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You have the opportunity to give back this year with the annual UCP Telethon. UCP stands for United Cerebral Palsy. The local chapter collects your donations to help those with cerebral palsy live a life without limits. UCP offers several services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with CP live an independent life.
Kait 8
Wildlife reserve to temporarily close to reduce feral hog populations
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who are planning to go to Mississippi County to observe the wildlife, you may want to wait another week. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Big Lake Wildlife Management and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to daytime public access from Monday, Feb. 6 to Friday, Feb. 10.
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
Kait 8
Post office closures during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
Kait 8
Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.
Kait 8
New coffee shop hosts grand opening
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine. Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening Friday morning at its new drive-thru located at 1612 Linwood Dr. According to the company’s website, Bart and Keri Vandeven own the Paragould store.
Kait 8
Spreading warmth and kindness to homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple organizations came together to “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event was brought by the Arkansas Division of Community Correction Outreach Program. Lieutenant Jonathan Lanes with the organization said it was inspired by an event of the same name in Pulaski...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action. On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of...
