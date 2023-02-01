Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Upgraded Feature
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new, upgraded Nintendo eShop feature. The Nintendo eShop has a notorious reputation for being bare-bones and not very user-friendly. Unless you know the exact game you want to buy on the Nintendo eShop, it's often tedious to use. And it's been this way since the Switch was released back in 2017, with minimal improvement since then. That said, this week some progress was made when Nintendo made it easier to sort through search results.
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
game-news24.com
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To Disney+ in February 2023
With February 2023 officially underway, Disney+ has shared its slate of new programming for the month. This month will see the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, as well as brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History.
CNET
Hogwarts Legacy: Platforms, Release Dates and More for the Harry Potter RPG
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, and it's just a little over a week from launch. The open-world RPG is set in the Harry Potter universe, and it seems like the game many fans of the books have been hoping for. The new game...
Engadget
Nintendo brings back discounted game vouchers for Switch Online subscribers
You can save money if you plan to buy at least two games. Don't worry if you missed out on Nintendo's bargain game vouchers from 2019 — they're back. The company is once again offering a pair of vouchers for $100 to Switch Online subscribers. If you buy two eligible $60 games, this could save you $10 on each. Needless to say, this could help you score a deal for a a blockbuster like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even when it's brand new.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
game-news24.com
A new Call Of Duty patent describes an endless multiplayer mode that lasts a few years
Call of Duty would you like to play a match that never ends?. Activision seems to have plans for a multiplayer mode that potentially never ends, as long as at least one player is playing. Once a half ago a few generations ago, experiment was undertaken in terms of shooters...
Almost a third of PS5 owners skipped the PS4 generation, Sony says
A fair chunk of PS5 owners might well be new to PlayStation
Digital Trends
Fortnite: How to collect Dragon Balls on Adventure Island
As part of the new Dragon Ball Super Fortnite quests, players need to head to Adventure Island to collect — you guessed it — seven Dragon Balls. Doing so is a little tricky, but this guide has all the info you’ll need to find all seven Dragon Balls so you can make your wish to Shenron.
Digital Trends
Marvel Snap’s Friendly Battles set a new bar for its post-launch support
I’ve been hooked on Marvel Snap ever since I gained access to its beta in May 2022. The core, fast-paced gameplay has allowed the card game to sustain itself on just one match type and very few game-changing updates outside of the Token Shop. That feeling probably won’t last forever, though. If Second Dinner wants to keep the Marvel game relevant after a strong launch period, it needs to keep expanding and spicing it up in exciting new ways. The new Friendly Battle is a solid first step for that.
ComicBook
Why Superman Will (Probably) Wear Trunks in the DCU Reboot
Trunks or no trunks? That's the question James Gunn asked fan-Twitter after revealing Superman: Legacy, the upcoming relaunch of the Man of Steel. Gunn is writing and producing the reboot for DC Studios, which he heads with co-chair Peter Safran, as the first film of their new DC Universe. Inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's acclaimed All-Star Superman run, Legacy will introduce a hopeful and youthful Kal-El/Clark Kent: Batman v Superman and Justice League star Henry Cavill, 39, is not reprising the character after his post-credits cameo in last year's Black Adam, and the role will be recast.
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
sneakernews.com
Vivid Blue Gradient Casts USA Themes Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While not as popular as its earlier Air Max counterparts, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 continues to produce a steady stream of releases for its cult-like following across the globe. Further rendering disparate concoctions of its synonymous gradient aesthetic, a red white and blue tonal connection to the United States now sets down across the revitalized silhouette.
Digital Trends
Here’s what E3 2023 could look like without Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft
Let’s start with the good news: E3 2023 will be held in its in-person format once again after three long years of digital events necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, this time with ReedPop at the helm. The bad news is that Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo — gaming’s “Big 3” — may not show up at the industry’s biggest convention this summer.
Digital Trends
All missable characters in Fire Emblem Engage and how to get them
Each Fire Emblem game introduces a cast of characters you are able to recruit and bring into your army to battle with. Fire Emblem Engage doesn't have quite as deep of a social system as the previous entry, but still does have a handful of characters that you can miss out on recruiting if you don't know what to do. While the process of recruiting these units isn't complex, if you fail to do so at the right time and miss your chance, there's no going back to get them. To make sure you don't miss out on filling your team with every possible character, follow this guide on how to recruit every missable character in Fire Emblem Engage.
