ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Township, PA

Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted for rape, kidnapping days before Super Bowl

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XykrR_0kYuAqsh00

Less than two weeks before the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, a member of the team’s offensive line has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release , Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden announced that Joshua Sills was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping. Investigators said that Sills is accused of engaging in “sexual activity that was not consensual” and holding a victim against her will. The attack allegedly happened in December 2019.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Super Bowl.

Sills played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, and appeared in only one game for Philadelphia in 2022, according to NBC Sports .

Sills is originally from Guernsey County and was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy