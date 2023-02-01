ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Why we need to pay attention to women's mental health, differences from men

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4YKG_0kYu9zFc00

Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Meghan Szafran, Behavioral Health Manager for Mirmont Outpatient Center, part of Main Line Health, talks to us about why it's so important for women to be attentive to their mental health, how mental illness affect women differently than men, and why we should also focus on adolescent mental health.

Main Line Health Behavioral Health has several options for women to address their mental health needs, including the Women's Emotional Wellness Center, offering outpatient mental health therapy and psychiatric services to women ages 18 and older, a women's partial hospitalization program, which is one of the only mental health partial hospitalization programs in the country known exclusively for women, and a women's only intensive outpatient program.

For adolescent and young adult patients, Main Line Health offers inpatient and outpatient options for those who are struggling with a mental health or substance use diagnosis.

Mirmont Outpatient Centers in Broomall and Exton offer adolescent intensive outpatient programs for mental health and substance use diagnoses, and a mental health partial hospitalization program.

To learn more visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.

Comments / 0

 

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

