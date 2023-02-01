(KNSI) — Two community leaders in St. Cloud will be in St. Paul when Governor Tim Walz signs a bill designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday. Higher Works Collaborative CEO and Founder Pastor James Alberts and Director of Operations Buddy King will be at the ceremony. King spoke with KNSI News minutes after getting the call. “It’s a really big deal that Higher Works Collaborative gets to stand next to the governor on one of the biggest and most amazing opportunities to put something that’s for black people into legislation. And allow that same opportunity, like the Fourth of July.”

