Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area School District Exploring a Voter Referendum for Apollo High School Renovation
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742’s Board of Education is mulling over the idea of asking voters for a referendum to renovate Apollo High School. Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam spoke with KNSI News following this week’s school board meeting and explained that “there are significant improvements, whether they’re academic or safety, that need to happen, and those exceed the kind of funds that we have available. Hence the ongoing conversation about a referendum.”
knsiradio.com
Local Optimist Club Spotlights Community Policing Agreement
(KNSI) — What community leaders call a relationship-building tool between St. Cloud’s communities of color and its police department was showcased during this month’s local Optimist International Club’s Lessons in Leadership event Wednesday. The St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement was signed in 2005 after the city...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Receives $147,000 from HUD to Address Homelessness
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is among 46 communities across the country sharing in $315 million as part of a first-of-its-kind package from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to receive grants and vouchers to address homelessness in rural communities. The St. Cloud/Central Minnesota Continuum of Care received...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Community Leaders Invited to Official Juneteenth Designation Signing Friday
(KNSI) — Two community leaders in St. Cloud will be in St. Paul when Governor Tim Walz signs a bill designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday. Higher Works Collaborative CEO and Founder Pastor James Alberts and Director of Operations Buddy King will be at the ceremony. King spoke with KNSI News minutes after getting the call. “It’s a really big deal that Higher Works Collaborative gets to stand next to the governor on one of the biggest and most amazing opportunities to put something that’s for black people into legislation. And allow that same opportunity, like the Fourth of July.”
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Leaders At Juneteenth, CROWN ACT Signing
(KNSI) – Two community leaders in St. Cloud were beside Governor Tim Walz when he signed a bill designating Juneteenth as an official state holiday and outlawing discrimination based on a hairstyle. Higher Works Collaborative CEO and Founder Pastor James Alberts and Director of Operations Buddy King were in...
knsiradio.com
CentraCare First To Use New 4D Imaging Technology For Installing Heart Valve Repair System
(KNSI) — CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital is adding another feather to its cap as it becomes the first to use an innovative, life-saving piece of imaging technology. On January 19th, CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center became the first site to commercially implant the PASCAL Precision Valve Repair System using the EchoPixel 4D hologram system. The procedure was done to repair a leaky mitral valve without the need for open heart surgery.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Water Main Break Repaired, Residents Urged to Flush Taps
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says the water distribution system repairs at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South are complete. A press release from Public Works Director Tracy Hodel says it is common to see color in the water after a service disruption, so residents and business owners within the affected area highlighted in blue should run water from all of the faucets in their homes or business for optimal water quality.
knsiradio.com
Mental Health Exam Ordered for St. Cloud Man Accused of Setting Apartment on Fire
(KNSI) – A Stearns County judge has ordered an arson suspect to undergo a mental health exam to see if he is competent to stand trial. The case was suspended against 35-year-old Reiss Atterbury while officials evaluate his mental capacity. The St. Cloud man pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree arson on Thursday. He allegedly set his apartment on fire on January 12th, in the 4000 block of 12th Street North.
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday and Friday Morning
(KNSI) — A wind chill advisory is in effect for almost the entire state of Minnesota for Thursday and through the morning on Friday. Forecasters say Thursday temps will fall through the daylight hours, dropping into the single digits below zero. Sustained winds will be anywhere from ten to 20 miles an hour, gusting to 30 miles an hour out of the northwest creating wind chills between -25 and -35.
Comments / 0