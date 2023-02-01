Read full article on original website
Environmental conservation police honored in Buffalo
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a recognition event honoring individuals...
'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer
You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
Hochul announces highlights of executive budget
$1 billion plan to fix state's continuum of mental health care. √ Governor ‘Follows through on pledge not to raise income taxes for FY 2024 budget’. √ New York housing compact will build 800,000 new homes, address statewide housing shortage. √ $337 million investment aimed at reducing and preventing...
Niagara University receives grants totaling $500,000 from Mother Cabrini Foundation
Niagara University Receives $300,000 Grant to Grow & Strengthen Nursing Workforce. Niagara University has received a $300,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to continue and enhance work done by its College of Nursing to foster nurse resilience, effectively bridge the transition from student to health care professional, address a critical shortage in the nursing workforce, increase awareness of health inequities, and develop effective approaches to care in complex environments across Western New York, with an emphasis on Niagara County.
DEC reminds visitors to state lands to love New York lands and 'Leave No Trace'
Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminds visitors to the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves and all state lands to recreate safely and responsibly, and practice “Leave No Trace” this winter. Everyone who recreates on...
DiNapoli: Thruway Authority toll increases should be last option
Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The New York State Thruway Authority has proposed a multiyear schedule of systemwide toll increases to begin in 2024, but a new report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli identifies concerns with the proposal and urges the Thruway Authority to first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues. DiNapoli’s office reviewed a decade of the Thruway Authority’s finances and the toll hike proposal, and found gaps in essential information necessary to evaluate the proposal.
Hochul urges New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures & extreme wind chill this weekend
Temperatures as low as minus-15 degrees and wind chills as low as minus-25 to minus-50 degrees expected late Friday night through Saturday for most regions across state. √ Extreme cold weather brings increased risk of hypothermia, frostbite in minutes; those in impacted areas urged to limit time outdoors. √ Hochul...
