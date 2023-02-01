Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The New York State Thruway Authority has proposed a multiyear schedule of systemwide toll increases to begin in 2024, but a new report from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli identifies concerns with the proposal and urges the Thruway Authority to first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues. DiNapoli’s office reviewed a decade of the Thruway Authority’s finances and the toll hike proposal, and found gaps in essential information necessary to evaluate the proposal.

