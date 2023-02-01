ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wethepeople
3d ago

SNL wouldn't know a funny joke if it crawled into bed with em. They're brains broke when trump was elected in 2016 and they've just been humorless political propaganda ever since.

TrumpWon
3d ago

If it was funny we would’ve seen it but SNL hasn’t been funny since the 90s

Robert Rubio
3d ago

Never can replace The not ready for prime time players!

krbe.com

“A Day in the Life of a Texan”

With the Rodeo quickly approaching, it seems as if all of Houston is gearing up for the festivities. One Houston area local, Ara Hollyday, did so in a way that many of his generation are these days: he turned to TikTok. Ara is an actor, writer, and comedian who was born and raised in Houston, and so if anyone knows the hilarious stereotypes about what it means to be “Texan”, it’s him.
HOUSTON, TX
B93

So Delicious! Two Texas Originals Debut Two New Flavors

In Texas, there are brands that more than just known in our great state. They are known all across the nation. It brings us a sense of state pride to know these individual brands are enjoyed by thousands of people every day. Now, with being so well-known, it also means...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Here are all of the Texans nominated for Grammys this year

TEXAS, USA — The Grammys are Sunday, and of the nominees, Texan musicians made a strong showing this year. There are a total of 17 Texans nominated for awards at this year's Grammys. Here's a list of all of them. Beyonce. Willie Nelson. Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly Clarkson. Jamie...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This is Texas’ favorite type of french fry: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) – The potato is everyone’s favorite vegetable and it can be prepared in almost every way possible, but one of the undeniably best ways is frying it. Even by way of frying, there are multiple preparations and one of America’s favorites is tater tots; what better way to celebrate National Tater Tot Day on Thursday, February 2 than by eating some tots?
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

What bad movie do Texans want to watch the most?

DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s an activity that people do all the time and it may seem odd, but watching bad movies can be wildly entertaining. Do you have a favorite bad movie? Well, a report from Century Link found which low-rated movies each state is googling the most.
TEXAS STATE
102.3 The Bull

What a Day for Texas! New Blue Bell AND a New Dr Pepper Flavor!

Two favorite Texas brands announced new flavors on the same day and I am excited for both. When it comes to favorite Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper have to be in most Texans top five. Hell, I think some of you have more Dr Pepper circulating through your body than you do have blood in your veins. If you're one of those people, then you will want to go find the new Dr Pepper flavor, Strawberries and Cream.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

