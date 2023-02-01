Read full article on original website
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
SAPD Chief McManus's car broken into, vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus' car was broken into and his SAPD ballistic vest was stolen, Friday night officials say. SAPD responded to his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood around 9 p.m. after receiving a call about someone breaking into a Tahoe. A person...
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
KSAT 12
Man taking out trash shot by relative after altercation at West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside his home on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of...
One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours
VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours. Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.
KSAT 12
Firefighters have trouble navigating apartment north of downtown with ‘too much stuff’ in it
SAN ANTONIO – Three adults and an infant all are looking for a place to stay temporarily after a fire broke out in their apartment building just north of downtown on Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire trucks raced to the 400 block of W. Magnolia just before...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
On the can and on the lam: Burglars leave stinky surprise at historic King William home
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves target a historic San Antonio home that's undergoing restoration. The homeowner says the most offensive part isn't what the criminals took... it's what they left behind. The home may look familiar. It's the old Solon Stewart House, built in the 1890's. It made headlines in...
Boerne residents advised of power outage at 9 am Thursday
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne residents are being being advised that a planned power outage will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, for about an hour, while crews work to repair damage caused by icy conditions. "Boerne residents we have just been advised there will be a large power...
KSAT 12
Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side. Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane. A...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after he was stabbed during arguement on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the Southwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police. Police said the 34-year-old victim was arguing with the suspect when they got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. inside a home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Old Pearsall Road.
San Antonio's Western Heritage Cattle Drive brings sights and sounds from the past
SAN ANTONIO — Livestock events for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Saturday Morning with the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. Mounted deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office were in attendance as well as Texas A&M Parson's Mounted Cavalry and the Texas Heritage Riders.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being shot inside his apartment in downtown San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in an apartment building in downtown San Antonio. The shooting took place around 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to police. San Antonio police said multiple residents called about a shooting in the building, located in the 700 block of...
Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side. According to arrest records, a San...
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster
SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested for suspicion of DWI
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say an off-duty officer was arrested on suspicion of DWI just before midnight Thursday night. Officer Gabriel Flores was pulled over for speeding in the 1500 block of I-10 West, according to a release from the San Antonio Police Department which states Flores showed "indications of intoxication."
Haunted In Texas-What If You Found Out Your House Was Haunted By This?
What if you found out that your house was haunted? Would you follow my lead and immediately find a new place to live? We gots to go! I'm not staying in a home that I found out after the fact was built on an ancient burial ground. In the words of Ariana Grande, thank you, next!
