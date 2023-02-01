ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin-area family poisoned by carbon monoxide airlifted to San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO — A family from Travis County in Austin was flown to San Antonio's University Health after being poisoned by carbon monoxide recently. A release from UH said the family is believed to have become poisoned from a generator. The reason they were flown to UH is because the hospital is only one of two in Texas that provide hyperbaric treatment for emergency care and children, the hospital said. Two children were said to have gotten sick as well.
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested for suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say an off-duty officer was arrested on suspicion of DWI just before midnight Thursday night. Officer Gabriel Flores was pulled over for speeding in the 1500 block of I-10 West, according to a release from the San Antonio Police Department which states Flores showed "indications of intoxication."
