These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
12-story housing OK’d near UF, historic district
The Gainesville City Commission approved a 12-story apartment building just east of UF and across from the Innovation District, but the project will border the University Heights South Historic District, bringing concerns and requiring careful steps. After hours on the item, the commission voted 5-2 in favor of the 204-unit...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville commissioners ignore data while declaring dual crises
In Thursday’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) reported its final crime statistics for 2022. When we published our Jail booking log summary (part 1 and part 2), GPD crime statistics were only available through the third quarter of 2022. Before citizens were allowed to see this data, city commissioners had already declared a “traffic violence crisis,” and they declared a pre-planned “gun violence crisis” immediately after GPD Chief Lonnie Scott’s presentation. The numbers are getting worse, but they do not justify the declaration of dual crises.
Independent Florida Alligator
City receives $8 million in federal funds for University Avenue construction
Gainesville was awarded an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Wednesday. The money will go toward renovating University Avenue. After several pedestrian deaths in 2020, the city has made several attempts to improve safety on the street that runs parallel to UF campus. Now, this new plan will remake the road entirely.
WCJB
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
mainstreetdailynews.com
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
WCJB
Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
ocala-news.com
$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion
The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
Ocala civic activist dies
Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.
wuft.org
Teachers from Putnam County reflect on mentor-mentee program
The highs and lows of teaching are the only guarantees in a school day. But new Putnam County teachers do not have to navigate them alone. The program consists of mentor-mentee pairings, which many of the teachers credit as the reason they have stuck with the career. “[The program] has...
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 3, 2023: Bomb squad called, all clear on UF campus
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: All clear after bomb squad called to UF’s campus to investigate suspicious package. “University of Florida classes were brought to a screeching halt when students in Turlington Hall were evacuated Thursday amid fire alarms and police sirens and a bomb squad caused confusion and panic.”
WCJB
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
wuft.org
Micanopy divided over pennant flag displays
It’s been a little over three weeks since a heated debate broke out between Micanopy residents and officials at a town hall meeting. These weeks have raised questions about the town’s ordinance regulating pennant flags, equal enforcement and whether the place that’s believed to be Florida’s oldest inland town is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 2, 2023: Gainesville gets $8M for University Ave.
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue. “The rework of the road will affect areas of high foot traffic, including the border of the University of Florida campus, Downtown Gainesville and the surrounding apartment complexes.”
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
wuft.org
Gainesville residents want state investigation into GRU; city credit rating gets downgraded
Members of a Gainesville Facebook group described the relationship between Gainesville Regional Utilities and the people of Alachua County as toxic. The comparison was made last month at a legislative delegation meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and members of the public. Angela Casteel, 47, the administrator of the group,...
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
wuft.org
Egg shortage cracks down on Gainesville consumers and businesses
Sheryl Eddie says the national egg shortage has taken a large toll on her business. Eddie, co-owner of CindyBGoods, said the cost for a case of eggs from the bistro’s distributor used to be $24 to $27. With the shortage making its way to Gainesville, the price has risen to $80.
