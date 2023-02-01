ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-story housing OK’d near UF, historic district

The Gainesville City Commission approved a 12-story apartment building just east of UF and across from the Innovation District, but the project will border the University Heights South Historic District, bringing concerns and requiring careful steps. After hours on the item, the commission voted 5-2 in favor of the 204-unit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville commissioners ignore data while declaring dual crises

In Thursday’s Gainesville City Commission Meeting, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) reported its final crime statistics for 2022. When we published our Jail booking log summary (part 1 and part 2), GPD crime statistics were only available through the third quarter of 2022. Before citizens were allowed to see this data, city commissioners had already declared a “traffic violence crisis,” and they declared a pre-planned “gun violence crisis” immediately after GPD Chief Lonnie Scott’s presentation. The numbers are getting worse, but they do not justify the declaration of dual crises.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

City receives $8 million in federal funds for University Avenue construction

Gainesville was awarded an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Wednesday. The money will go toward renovating University Avenue. After several pedestrian deaths in 2020, the city has made several attempts to improve safety on the street that runs parallel to UF campus. Now, this new plan will remake the road entirely.
GAINESVILLE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion

The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala civic activist dies

Sylvia Jones, a longtime and devoted civic activist, passed away unexpectedly in Ocala on Feb. 1 at the age of 72. Jones, who was an educator and former speech writer for Gov. Bob Graham, was active in many areas of the community and was always keen on improving the quality of life for others. In fact, her daughter Trellis N. Williams said on Friday that the last conversation she had with her mother was about a recent gun show in West Ocala at the ED Croskey Community Center. The city of Ocala-owned center is in a neighborhood in which six people were shot on Jan. 1 and two of them died.
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Teachers from Putnam County reflect on mentor-mentee program

The highs and lows of teaching are the only guarantees in a school day. But new Putnam County teachers do not have to navigate them alone. The program consists of mentor-mentee pairings, which many of the teachers credit as the reason they have stuck with the career. “[The program] has...
wuft.org

The Point, Feb. 3, 2023: Bomb squad called, all clear on UF campus

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: All clear after bomb squad called to UF’s campus to investigate suspicious package. “University of Florida classes were brought to a screeching halt when students in Turlington Hall were evacuated Thursday amid fire alarms and police sirens and a bomb squad caused confusion and panic.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Micanopy divided over pennant flag displays

It’s been a little over three weeks since a heated debate broke out between Micanopy residents and officials at a town hall meeting. These weeks have raised questions about the town’s ordinance regulating pennant flags, equal enforcement and whether the place that’s believed to be Florida’s oldest inland town is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

The Point, Feb. 2, 2023: Gainesville gets $8M for University Ave.

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville awarded $8M in federal funds to overhaul University Avenue. “The rework of the road will affect areas of high foot traffic, including the border of the University of Florida campus, Downtown Gainesville and the surrounding apartment complexes.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL

