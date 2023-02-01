Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
Woman, 69, Jailed for Complaining About $600 Deposit That Never Hit Account
It all began when a woman, who was 69 at the time, had deposited $600 at an Orlando MidFlorida Credit Union ATM. The money never hit her account. The result would be her getting arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Linda Stephens told the Orlando Sentinel that she had deposited...
click orlando
Florida man’s argument with landscaper leads to gunfire, arrest, deputies say
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. – A man living in Wekiwa Springs was arrested Thursday, accused of arming himself with a handgun and shooting it during a dispute with landscaper working near his address that morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey Perlman, 68, and the landscaper were...
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
Bay News 9
Son of missing Ormond Beach senior sent to prison for stealing Social Security benefits
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old Volusia County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Thursday for stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits from his father, who has been missing since November of 2014. What You Need To Know. Melvin Butzlaff, then 87, went missing from the...
WESH
Zac Stacy pleads guilty to criminal mischief for 2021 attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
OAKLAND, Fla. — Former NFL player Zac Stacy has pleaded guilty to an attack on his ex-girlfriend in Orange County. Stacy entered the plea Thursday on two counts of criminal mischief. Under the agreement, prosecutors will drop battery charges. This all stems from a 2021 incident in his then-girlfriend's...
fox35orlando.com
Suspects in Orlando Amazon armed robbery suffer from mental illness: State Attorney
ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after two suspects with long criminal histories were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver, both the State Attorney and a state lawmaker reacted to the case. They talked about what needs to be done to improve public safety. "It’s frightening. Almost hoping I don’t die."...
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating after finding man in his 20s shot in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Orange County early Friday morning, deputies said. This happened around 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive in Zellwood. Deputies who responded said when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
click orlando
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
Attack on Seminole County mail carrier for special key the latest in growing crime trend
It’s a crime gaining traction in some Central Florida neighborhoods: attacks on mail carriers.
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
click orlando
Pot brownies sold by Lake Mary High student sends another to hospital, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after deputies said a student was hospitalized after she sold marijuana-laced brownies to them. According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on the campus of Lake Mary High School, located at 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
westorlandonews.com
Mayor Demings: Orange County Exceeded Goal of Housing Homeless Individuals
Mayor Jerry Demings recently celebrated that Orange County exceeded his goal of housing homeless individuals. Orange County Government housed 486 individuals experiencing homelessness in partnership with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and HUD’s “House America” initiative. HUD announced that over 100,000 families...
Brevard County woman claims $2 million Powerball prize
A Brevard County woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize on Friday.
click orlando
Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
WESH
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
Comments / 1