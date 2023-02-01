ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy makes plea deal in attack on ex-girlfriend in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Former NFL player Zac Stacy reached a plea deal Thursday with Orange County prosecutors in the November 2021 attack on his ex-girlfriend. Stacy pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will drop battery charges as long as Stacy follows certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Mayor Demings: Orange County Exceeded Goal of Housing Homeless Individuals

Mayor Jerry Demings recently celebrated that Orange County exceeded his goal of housing homeless individuals. Orange County Government housed 486 individuals experiencing homelessness in partnership with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and HUD’s “House America” initiative. HUD announced that over 100,000 families...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

3 dead in separate Orange County shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

