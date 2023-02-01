ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York

One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
TARRYTOWN, NY
New York Post

NYC couch potato has squatted in 90-year-old rabbi’s home for years

This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Think pink this Valentine’s Day at ‘Pink Pier’ in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan. The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

"Sell" yourself on a first date

How to make a good first impression, and what *not* to do!. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend

"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Bitter cold start to the weekend

A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures. A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures. Yusef Salaam announces candidacy for NYC Council. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who were formerly known as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersdental.com

Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

