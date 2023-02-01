Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Related
pix11.com
Psychologist on what your favorite chocolate says about your personality
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No other treat gets people quite as invested as chocolate, but there’s a connection between your personality traits and favorite type of chocolate. Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, a research psychologist, joined New York Living on Friday to share what your favorite chocolate signals about your personality.
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
pix11.com
Test your knowledge with a heart health quiz for ‘Go Red for Women’ Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — February marks Heart Health Month, to raise awareness about heart disease impacting people throughout the United States, but many people aren’t familiar with heart health. Put your knowledge to the test with Dr. Julio Panza, the director of cardiology at Westchester Medical Center, who...
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
NYC couch potato has squatted in 90-year-old rabbi’s home for years
This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...
pix11.com
Think pink this Valentine’s Day at ‘Pink Pier’ in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan. The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
pix11.com
"Sell" yourself on a first date
How to make a good first impression, and what *not* to do!. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis.
Doctors warn of increase in seasonal affective disorder cases for February
Local doctors say they typically see more cases of seasonal affective disorder heading into February, when winter is often at its coldest.
pix11.com
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start of the weekend
"This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island. Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC to start …. "This is extreme weather," said Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of emergency medicine at NYU Langone Hospital -- Long Island.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Upworthy
Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Bitter cold start to the weekend
A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures. A dangerously cold air mass has settled over the tri-state region bringing unexpected bitter temperatures. Yusef Salaam announces candidacy for NYC Council. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who were formerly known as...
White Plains cardiologist gives tips on heart health on Wear Red Day
Dr. James Peacock, a cardiologist with White Plains Hospital, joined News 12 to discuss how heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
beckersdental.com
Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic
Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
Should you take Paxlovid if your COVID symptoms are mild? NYC doctors weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You’ve tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), but you barely have a cold. The antiviral medication Paxlovid has been made available to U.S. citizens battling the virus — but should it be taken in extremely mild cases?. The answer depends on several factors, prominent...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
Comments / 1