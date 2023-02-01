Read full article on original website
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
It’s Just Under 115 Days Til Fast X Finally Hits Theaters, And Ludacris Has Some Thoughts About Filming
With Fast X hitting the big screen in May, Ludacris shared his thoughts on social media about shooting the Fast & Furious movies.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever
"They really trained me up,” the actor, who has over 100 film credits in his career, shared.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Tom Hanks Picks Two Of His Movies He Wants To Be Part Of His Legacy After He’s Gone
Tom Hanks' new film A Man Called Otto had the actor reflecting on his body of work, and he named two films he'd like to be part of his legacy. Do you agree?
Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong
It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children
John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88
Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
