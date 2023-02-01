ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
RadarOnline

Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children

John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
Deadline

Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88

Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
FULLERTON, CA
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.

