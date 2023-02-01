ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Valley women and teens chosen for their local impact

By Patty Coller
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local women and teens are being recognized for what they do in the local community.

The American Heart Association announced nominees for its 2023 Woman of Impact and Teen of Impact designation. The nominees are devoting their time and effort to make a difference in the community and raise awareness of women’s cardiovascular health.

“These women and teens have seen the need and are rising to the challenge to combat heart disease and stroke in women in the Tri-County area,” said Courtney Lockshaw, development director with the American Heart Association.

    Amy Kren – Girard City Schools
    Susan M. Moorer – Youngstown State University
    Amy Reynallt – HBK CPAs & Consultants
    Holly Ritchie – Keller Williams Chervenic Realty
    Cora Christoff
    Ava Kuntz
    Abbigail Yavorsky
    Jamie Flynn – Orangetheory Youngstown

Each week, nominees — and their Impact Teams consisting of friends, family members and co-workers — participate in activities designed to create a culture of wellness and health equity. Activities may include educational events, learning and spreading the word about CPR, getting active, recruiting women to participate in research, and more. Nominees and their Impact Teams also raise critical funds for the Tri-County American Heart Association ’s Go Red for Women movement.

Award winners will be announced April 6.

“Cardiovascular disease remains our No. 1 killer, so it’s vital for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same,” said Kerry Reckard, 2022 Woman of Impact Award winner. “While we’ve made some great strides over the years, we still have a long way to go …  We must raise our voices and make sure all Tri-County women know how to take steps now to protect our hearts later and help our community live longer.”

