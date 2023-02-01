ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Ex-Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen Earns First Career All-Star Bid

Lauri Markkanen earns first career All-Star bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the tipoff of the Bulls-Hornets game on Thursday, the NBA announced its All-Star reserves for the Eastern/Western conferences, including Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as part of the reserves. It was the start of an exciting...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks

Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency

Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?

Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Trade Front Is Quiet for Now

Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Chicago

Sky, Bulls Send Off Candace Parker With Social Media Farewells

Sky, Bulls send off Candace Parker with farewells originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Saturday, Candace Parker announced her signing with the Las Vegas Aces in free agency, simultaneously saying her goodbyes to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky. The Sky and the Chicago Bulls bid farewell to Parker,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving After He Appears on Jumbotron

Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving that featured his...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Zach Miller Reacts to Titans' Installment of Turf

Zach Miller reacts to Titans' installment of turf originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end from 2015-17, advocated against the Tennessee Titans' installment of synthetic turf on their new stadium, commenting his dismay on a social media post reporting the news. "Every game ON...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites

Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod

DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy