Ex-Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen Earns First Career All-Star Bid
Lauri Markkanen earns first career All-Star bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the tipoff of the Bulls-Hornets game on Thursday, the NBA announced its All-Star reserves for the Eastern/Western conferences, including Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as part of the reserves. It was the start of an exciting...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Trade Front Is Quiet for Now
Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan...
5 Potential Destinations for Nets' Kevin Durant After Kyrie Irving Trade Request
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period by handing in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Zach LaVine ‘Would Have No Shortage of Suitors' for Trade
Report: Zach LaVine 'no shortage of suitors' for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, if made available for trade by the Chicago Bulls, "would have no shortage of suitors," including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves
Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected. Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words...
Sky, Bulls Send Off Candace Parker With Social Media Farewells
Sky, Bulls send off Candace Parker with farewells originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Saturday, Candace Parker announced her signing with the Las Vegas Aces in free agency, simultaneously saying her goodbyes to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky. The Sky and the Chicago Bulls bid farewell to Parker,...
White Sox Acquire Reliever Franklin German in Trade With Red Sox
Sox acquire reliever Franklin German from Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league...
5 Biggest Snubs From 2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announcement
5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19.
Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving After He Appears on Jumbotron
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving that featured his...
Ex-Bear Zach Miller Reacts to Titans' Installment of Turf
Zach Miller reacts to Titans' installment of turf originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end from 2015-17, advocated against the Tennessee Titans' installment of synthetic turf on their new stadium, commenting his dismay on a social media post reporting the news. "Every game ON...
Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites
Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod
DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Focused on Playoff Push After All-Star Omission
LaVine focused on playoff push after All-Star omission originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not only will Zach LaVine not be in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, he's not sticking around another cold climate. "I won’t be in Chicago; I’ll tell you that," LaVine said, laughingly,...
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
