Buffalo, NY

markerzone.com

ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE

Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
ELMONT, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Most Memorable All-Star Game Moments

And though they haven’t always had the most marquee players over the years, the Buffalo Sabres have a strong history with the event and have produced a number of memorable moments. As the hockey world descends upon Southern Florida this weekend, let’s take a look back at some of the times Sabres players stood out the most at the yearly spectacle.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'He deserved to be here' | NHL All-Stars share thoughts on Rasmus Dahlin

Defenseman will represent Sabres at All-Star Weekend. Erik Karlsson came into the NHL as a 19-year-old with the Ottawa Senators, carrying the expectations of a first-round draft selection. He knows firsthand what Rasmus Dahlin has experienced through his first five seasons with the Sabres. "I think he's done a great...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

All-Time Ontario-Born NHL Lineup

Ontario has developed some of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot onto the ice of an NHL arena. Not only has there been an ability to develop great talent, but there has also been an impressive number of NHL and professional players developed in the province. The selected players and those who just missed the cut have won many Stanley Cup championships, been named to All-Star teams, been nominated to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), and are on the 100 Greatest NHL Players list. This article will assemble a starting lineup for an all-Ontario team.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre on an emergency basis. He and forward Jonathan Gruden had been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton early in the Penguins’ bye week, which overlapped with the NHL’s all-star break. The Penguins are scheduled to practice Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

