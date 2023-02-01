Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
Early coordinator candidates emerge for Houston Texans HC DeMeco Ryans
The next order of business for DeMeco Ryans is filling out his staff.
Chris Harris expected to join Titans if he doesn't get 49ers' DC job
On Jan. 21, it was reported that the Tennessee Titans were hiring Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris to their defensive staff as a cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator, with the stipulation that he’d take the role if he didn’t land a defensive coordinator job elsewhere.
Report: Texans interview Bengals WR coach Troy Walters for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
DeMeco Ryans isn’t just looking at the San Francisco 49ers for his assistant coaches as he assembles his first Houston Texans staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans completed an interview with Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters. Walters has no experience coaching with Ryans as he...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision
The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
As Tennessee Titans' coordinator search drags on, Eric Bieniemy and Matt Nagy come into focus
The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set, and the Tennessee Titans still don't have an offensive coordinator. Those two facts may not be mutually exclusive. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been searching for an offensive coordinator since firing Todd Downing on Jan. 9....
chatsports.com
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret
It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks OC search, working with Ran Carthon
After requesting interviews with a trio of candidates early on in the process, and talking with passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly about the job, the trail for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator search has gone cold, at least publicly. The trio of requests included Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
DeMeco Ryans Was Asked About Choosing Texans Over Broncos
In the weeks leading up to the end of the regular season, many around the NFL expected Sean Payton to be the hottest name among the available head coaching candidates, with teams perhaps fighting one another to hire him. Payton has indeed landed another job, being hired by the Denver Broncos on ...
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans shifts focus to filling out staff
DeMeco Ryans was a popular name on the head coach market before ultimately landing with the Texans. The now-former 49ers defensive coordinator also generated strong interest from the Broncos, but the coach admitted that his choice to join Houston instead of Denver wasn’t all that difficult. “When it came...
#24. Buffalo Bills
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
Aaron Glenn could be Cardinals' version of Mike Vrabel
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to meet with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the second time sometime soon about the team’s vacant head coaching position. Glenn has led the Detroit defense for two seasons with not a lot of success. In 2021, the Lions ranked 29th in...
Texans could be looking to hire Patriots' rising offensive coach
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Houston Texans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Caley has received ample interest this offseason, and this is his third interview for an offensive coordinator spot so far. He also interviewed with the Patriots and the New York Jets.
chatsports.com
NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles
The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
chatsports.com
The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.
When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
chatsports.com
Perkins Added as Syracuse Safeties/Rovers Coach
Darrell Perkins, an experienced defensive backs coach who has coached three conference title squads and a pair of New Years Six Bowl participants, has joined the Syracuse football program as an assistant coach. Perkins will oversee the safeties and rovers in the Orange's 3-3-5 scheme. He most recently spent the...
Highlights of Titans from 2023 Pro Bowl Games on Thursday
The first events of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games took place on Thursday, with a total of three Tennessee Titans players taking part with their fellow NFL players. There are four Titans at the Pro Bowl in total, a list that includes running back Derrick Henry, long snapper Morgan Cox, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and center Ben Jones.
Comments / 0