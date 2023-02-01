ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret

It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

#24. Buffalo Bills

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
chatsports.com

NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles

The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.

When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
chatsports.com

Perkins Added as Syracuse Safeties/Rovers Coach

Darrell Perkins, an experienced defensive backs coach who has coached three conference title squads and a pair of New Years Six Bowl participants, has joined the Syracuse football program as an assistant coach. Perkins will oversee the safeties and rovers in the Orange's 3-3-5 scheme. He most recently spent the...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy