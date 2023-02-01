There are a limited number of new DVD and Blu-ray releases this week. “Bones and All” Grade B: Director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) has used the familiar horror element of cannibalism as a metaphor for those fighting with addiction, obsession and a search for identity. The director uses how the main characters are driven by an uncontrollable urge to consume human flesh as a way to talk about anything that takes over a person’s life from being a drug addict to being helplessly in love.

1 DAY AGO