KGET 17
R.J. Cutler adds to real crime genre with ‘Murf the Surf’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — True crime tales have become one of the hottest television genres. The rise in popularity for the format has created a big question as to what is it in the American psyche that draws the public to these kinds of stories. Award-winning documentarian R.J. Cutler (“The War Room”) doesn’t have all the answers but he is taking advantage of the booming interest.
KGET 17
New DVD, Blu-ray release ‘Bones and All’ goes deep
There are a limited number of new DVD and Blu-ray releases this week. “Bones and All” Grade B: Director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) has used the familiar horror element of cannibalism as a metaphor for those fighting with addiction, obsession and a search for identity. The director uses how the main characters are driven by an uncontrollable urge to consume human flesh as a way to talk about anything that takes over a person’s life from being a drug addict to being helplessly in love.
