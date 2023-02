Bryan Adams will bring his 2023 "So Happy It Hurts Tour" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on June 13.

Adams will be joined by special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The tour will make stops in 26 cities across the U.S. and is in support of Adams’ album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which was released in March 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

You can find more information here .