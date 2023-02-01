BB Gun 'Challenge' At Bucks Theater Prompts Police Warnings

Two teens shot at Regal Cinema guests with a BB gun Monday night, say Warrington police. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Warrington Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are warning parents about the potentially dangerous "Orbeez challenge" after responding to an incident at a Warrington movie theater Monday night.

Authorities were called to the Regal Cinema at 104 Easton Road just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving complaints of a guest with a BB gun, Warrington Township police said in a statement.

On arrival, the manager told officers that two teen boys had walked into a theater and shot a BB gun at moviegoers during the film. Police were told the boys left in a car that was waiting for them in the parking lot.

Investigators later discovered the BBs were "gel/water-filled balls" fired from an "Orbeez-type gel ball gun." Authorities believe the incident was part of a social media trend where users walk into crowded places and shoot the projectiles at unsuspecting members of the public while filming their reactions.

Officials say it's dangerous, as the Orbeez BB guns often look realistic, and Warrington police say it's not the first such incident in the township.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE speak with your children and teens about the dangers associated with this," the department wrote.

