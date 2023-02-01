The Harvard men had the highest GPA among Division I schools while the women's team ranked third overall. Archive photo via Harvard Athletics. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).

2 DAYS AGO