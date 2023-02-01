Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Eight-Time NCAA Champion Kate Douglass Says 2023 NCAAs Will Be Her Final College Meet
Douglass said that 2023 NCAAs would be her last college meet, meaning she will not being using her fifth year of eligibility for the 2023-24 NCAA season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Friday, Virginia fourth-year, Olympic bronze medalist, and eight-time NCAA champion Kate Douglass told SwimSwam that she...
swimswam.com
Lucinda McRoberts Leaving USA Swimming After 11 Years with Organization
Lucinda McRoberts was listed as a Sports Business Journal Game Changer in 2019 as well as one of the Leaders in Sport Under 40 last year. Lucinda McRoberts, USA Swimming’s chief administrative officer and executive director of the USA Swimming Foundation, is stepping down from her roles next month after more than a decade with the organization.
swimswam.com
2023 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today
At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in Youth and College coaching. Current photo via Courtesy of Mark Coleman. At the Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp, young Swimmers and Divers will have the...
swimswam.com
Excel Aquatics Sprinter Amanda Denny (2023) Commits to Youngstown State
Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Emma Sticklen
Sticklen became the 11th woman under 50 seconds in the 100-yard fly while also taking over the top spot in the nation in the 200 fly against NC State. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Thomas Ceccon Puts Versatility On Display With 1:46.52 200 Free
Ceccon dropped nearly two and a half seconds to earn a big best time in the 200 free, showing increased versatility in endurance early on in 2023. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week...
swimswam.com
2023 Princeton Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
Princeton Swimming Camps will provide you with the individual instruction, technique analysis, and training you need to take your swimming to the next level Current photo via Princeton Athletics. 2023 Princeton Swim Camps – Sign Up Today. Do you want to learn and master the critical components of fast...
swimswam.com
See 28 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
swimswam.com
Jack Laugher Wins Springboard Gold On Day 2 of British National Diving Cup
Laugher took the gold medal on his final dive with a Forward 2 ½ Somersault 3 Twist Pike, putting him 50 points clear of runner-up Ross Haslam. Current photo via British Swimming. Courtesy: British Swimming. Jack Laugher took the first individual title of the British National Diving Cup 2023...
swimswam.com
CSCAA Announces 2022-23 Division I Fall Scholar All-America Teams
The Harvard men had the highest GPA among Division I schools while the women's team ranked third overall. Archive photo via Harvard Athletics. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).
swimswam.com
VMI Water Polo Hosts Salem Saturday To Open 2023 Season
The VMI women's water polo team opens the 2023 season Saturday with a home match in Clark King Pool against Salem University (W. Va.) at 10 a.m. Current photo via VMI Athletics. Courtesy: VMI Athletics. Lexington, Va. – The VMI women’s water polo team opens the 2023 season Saturday with...
swimswam.com
Camille Spink Wins 4 Races to Lead Battlefield High to Cedar Run District Title
Battlefield High School senior Camille Spink swam a 49.81 in the 100 yard free last weekend at a Virginia High School District Championship meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2023 Cedar Run District Swim & Dive Championships. January 26-27, 2023. PWCS Aquatics Center, Manassas, Virginia. Short Course Yards (25...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 2/3/2023
Weekly Wonders celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.
swimswam.com
Gold Coast Aquatic Center Among Hosts For 2023 Aussie National Event Camp
A large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers will descend upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th. Archive photo via Paul Younan. A large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers will descend upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 47.8% Think Marchand Will Own Both IM World Records Within 18 Months
Nearly 94 percent of SwimSwam readers believe Marchand will break the 400 IM world record by Paris 2024, and many think he'll also take the 200 IM mark. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our...
swimswam.com
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Sticklen Joins Stacked Group of 100 Fly Contenders with 49.79
Last weekend, Texas junior Emma Sticklen posted a personal-best 49.79 in the women's 100-yard butterfly during the Longhorns' dual meet against NC State. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last weekend, Texas junior Emma Sticklen posted a personal-best 49.79 in the women’s 100-yard butterfly during the Longhorns’ dual meet against...
swimswam.com
Noah Dyer, Rian Graham Lower Meet Records At VHSL Liberty District Championships
SCY (25 yards) A trio of future ACC opponents led the way at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Liberty District Championships last weekend, as Noah Dyer, Rian Graham and Nolan Dunkel swept their individual events on the boys’ side. Dyer, a Herndon High School senior who is committed...
swimswam.com
Josh Howat and JT Schmid Take Down Two District Each At VHSL Patriot District Meet
JT Schmid (pictured) broke the Patriot District record in the 200 IM and 100 fly with times of 1:50.00 and 49.70, respectively. A total of seven Patriot District records fell this past weekend at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Liberty District Championships. Leading the way with two records apiece was Lake Braddock’s Josh Howat and Robinson’s JT Schmid.
swimswam.com
Pool Mein Confidence Kaise Badhaye?
Swimmers Ke Mann Mein Aane Wale Sabse Jyada Mental Blocks Mein Se Low-Self Confidence Bhi Hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimmers Ke Mann Mein Aane Wale Sabse Jyada Mental Blocks Mein Se Low-Self Confidence Bhi Hai. But Kuch Chizein Aisi Hai Jo Aap Kar Sakti Hai. Hamara Apne...
swimswam.com
UVA NCAA Qualifier Sean Conway Only Taking Fifth Year If He Gets Grad School Fellowship
Conway, a 2021 NCAA qualifier, will only be doing a fifth year if he gets accepted to the UVA Data Science grad school with an academic fellowship. Archive photo via Virginia Athletics Media Relations. Virginia fourth-year Sean Conway, a 2021 NCAA Championship qualifier, confirmed to SwimSwam that he would only...
Comments / 0