Matthews, NC

Matthews Police Department: Suspect identified in 2022 Kohl’s robbery

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago

The Matthews Police Department announced that a suspect has been identified in last January’s Kohl’s robbery.

The department sent out a release on Wednesday identifying the robbery suspect as 34-year-old Logan Michael Guffie of Iron Station, N.C.

According to MPD, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., Guffie was seen entering Kohl’s on E. Independence Blvd. He then took a hammer out of his hoodie, smashed the glass from the jewelry counter, and stole several items.

Guffie ended up walking out of the store with $51,000 worth of stolen jewelry.

The police department also said that warrants have been issued for Guffie’s arrest on charges of federal larceny and damage to property.

Anyone with information about Guffie or his whereabouts is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at (704) 847-5555.

A similar event happened at a Kohl’s in Gastonia on January 26, when a robber stole $80,000 worth of jewelry. Channel 9 has reached out to see if these two events are connected.

Charlotte, NC
