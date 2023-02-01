Lansing activates 'Code Blue' policy due to extreme cold weather

The Lansing Fire Department Emergency Management Division, the Department of Human Relations & Community Services and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor activated the city's 'Code Blue' extreme cold weather policy.

The plan went into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. and will be in place until Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 a.m.

Officials have ensured that shelters have made plans keep residents warm. In the event of capacity issues at any shelter, the Advent House is prepared to open their facility to handle the overflow, specifically seniors, families and people with limited mobility.

The following are emergency weather shelters that have a plan in place through Code Blue activation:

Monday - Friday

Day

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N Larch Street, Lansing, Michigan, 48912

Phone: (517) 484-4414

Night

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

430 N Larch Street, Lansing, Michigan, 48912

Phone: (517) 484-4414

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N Larch Street, Lansing, Michigan, 48910

Phone: (517) 485-0145

Saturday - Sunday

Day

Advent House

743 N Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lansing, Michigan, 48915

Phone: (517) 485-4722

Night

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

601 N Larch Street, Lansing, Michigan, 48910

Phone: (517) 485-0145

For more information on warming centers around the city, visit the city of Lansing website.

