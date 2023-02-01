ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted for rape, kidnapping days before Super Bowl

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Less than two weeks before the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, a member of the team’s offensive line has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges.

In a news release , Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden announced that Joshua Sills was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping. Investigators said that Sills is accused of engaging in “sexual activity that was not consensual” and holding a victim against her will. The attack allegedly happened in December 2019.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Super Bowl.

Sills played college football at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, and appeared in only one game for Philadelphia in 2022, according to NBC Sports .

Sills is originally from Guernsey County and was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

