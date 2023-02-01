Who Should Be Inducted Into the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Vote!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2023 nominees on Wednesday (Feb. 1), which includes a total of 14 musicians that are now eligible for induction into the Rock Hall this year.

The 14 artists nominated are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

This year’s Rock Hall nominees are rather unique — eight of the 14 artists up for induction into the 2023 Rock Hall are first timers, with two (The White Stripes and Missy Elliott) of the eight making it onto the shortlist in their first year of eligibility. Joy Division and New Order were notably combined into a single nomination, though it is not a first for the Rock Hall: Parliament/Funkadelic were inducted together in 1997, as were the (Young) Rascals (also in 1997) and Small Faces/Faces in 2012.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Fans can vote for who they wish to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame through April 28 at vote.rockhall.com or, alternatively, in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland.

Who do you think should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Vote in our poll bellow.