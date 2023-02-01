ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pundit slams Manchester United star calling him a “bluffer” after underwhelming season

Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United forward Antony after a disappointing start to his Premier League career. Antony signed for Manchester United from Ajax at the beginning of the season with Erik ten Hag raiding his former club. The adaptation from Dutch to English football was never doing to be easy and it’s fair to see he hasn’t quite lit the league up so far.

