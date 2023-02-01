Read full article on original website
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Pundit slams Manchester United star calling him a “bluffer” after underwhelming season
Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United forward Antony after a disappointing start to his Premier League career. Antony signed for Manchester United from Ajax at the beginning of the season with Erik ten Hag raiding his former club. The adaptation from Dutch to English football was never doing to be easy and it’s fair to see he hasn’t quite lit the league up so far.
Mason Greenwood misses Man Utd training after charges dropped – as angry fans say he should never play for club again
MASON Greenwood missed Manchester United training today after charges against him were dropped. It comes after the club told him to stay away and not to train with them until it completes its own internal probe. Angry fans have also said the striker, 21, should never play again. Yesterday Greenwood...
Real Madrid's Vinicius needs protection after shocking tackle - Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois said Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior needs protection after he was the victim of a wild tackle from Valencia's Gabriel Paulista.
USMNT defender Sergino Dest removed from AC Milan's UCL squad
U.S. defender Sergino Dest has been removed from AC Milan's Champions League squad, amid a struggle to establish himself at the Serie A club.
