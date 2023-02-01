Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Suggests King Charles Didn't Want to Pay for Meghan Markle Because He Was Threatened by Her
Prince Harry appears to have doubled down on the suggestion he made in Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that other senior members of the royal family—particularly his dad King Charles III—were threatened by Meghan Markle's popularity. According to Page Six, Harry writes in forthcoming memoir Spare that Charles...
Prince William's Beard Goes Viral After Harry's 'Spare' Jealousy Claim
A TikTok video showing Prince William with a beard has been viewed over 1 million times after Prince Harry recounted an argument over facial hair in his memoir.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
ETOnline.com
How Riley Keough Feels About Grandma Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom Lisa Marie's Trust
Riley Keough "is disappointed" that Priscilla Presley is challenging Lisa Marie Presley's trust. A source tells ET that Riley feels that Priscilla's challenge to the late Lisa Marie's will goes against "her mom's wishes." "Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light,...
Charles’ coronation could be derailed by new bombshells from 3 memoirs – leaving royal roles in jeopardy, experts warn
KING Charles’ coronation could be derailed by new bombshells from three memoirs, royal experts have claimed. It’s thought senior royals’ roles could be in jeopardy because of shocking allegations yet to come in three new books. Earlier this month The Sun revealed that senior family figures are...
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Why King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince'
Sources have revealed that while King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, other members of the family have reservations
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Did a Camilla Parker from Princess Diana’s Wedding to Shade Meghan Markle in Her Wedding
Did Kate Middleton repeat what Camilla did by wearing white at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding? It is no secret that the two Duchess’ do not get along. While both of them came from normal families into the Royalty, Markle struggled till the end to mix up with the Royals and their followers. The result of which was the Megxit. The reasons were not just the media but also personal issues with the family members.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak as second baby will miss out on precious moment
Princess Eugenie’s second baby will very sadly miss out on a special family moment that her son August Brooksbank got to experience...
Prince Harry's private secretary showed him pictures of Diana in her car crash after he wanted proof
In his first primetime television interview promoting his new memoir, Spare, Harry said he saw photographs of his mother 'slumped on the back of the seat' after asking for proof of her death.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’
Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
What Happened to Princess Diana Jewels as Kim Kardashian Linked to Necklace
With Kim Kardashian purchasing one of Diana's dazzling pendants, Newsweek looks at where key pieces in the princess' collection have ended up.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed
It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: Inside Their Royal Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
netflixjunkie.com
SHOCKING! Royal Family Kept Two Royal Members in Hiding From the World, Both Queen’s Cousins
The British Royal Family has always been a topic of curiosity and discussion among the people of the world. Whether it was the rebels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Princess Diana, neither the media nor the public stopped slandering the family whenever they had the opportunity. This time, however,...
