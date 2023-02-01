ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

The legal woes of former South African president Jacob Zuma

By GERALD IMRAY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2cbB_0kYu64r700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CtSj_0kYu64r700

The judge presiding over former South African President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial recused himself from the case this week, saying he didn't want there to be any chance that the proceedings could be viewed as biased against Zuma.

It is the latest twist in just one of multiple legal battles involving the 80-year-old former South African leader, who resigned in 2018 amid mounting allegations of corruption but has retained political influence.

Here is a look at the court cases involving Zuma and how they are impacting politics in Africa's most developed economy.

CORRUPTION TRIAL

Zuma was charged in 2021 with multiple counts of corruption over a multibillion-dollar arms deal that South Africa signed in 1999 with French company Thales, then known as Thomson-CSF. He is accused of taking hundreds of bribes to help Thales get the deal and faces at least 15 years in jail.

Zuma is alleged to have taken the bribes while he was a political figure on the rise in the late 1990s and 2000s, although before he became president in 2009.

Zuma was first implicated 20 years ago but charges against him were dropped and reinstated numerous times amid allegations of political interference. His corruption trial officially began nearly two years ago but no evidence has yet been heard as Zuma has launched a series of legal challenges.

One of those is an attempt to get the chief prosecutor removed because Zuma claims he is biased. Because Judge Piet Koen expressed doubts over the validity of Zuma's claim, he has removed himself and allowed another judge to oversee the trial.

Zuma is also taking separate legal action against the prosecutor and a journalist for allegedly leaking his confidential medical records.

IMPROPER PAROLE?

Zuma is fighting to stay out of jail in a second case related to corruption. The former president was convicted of contempt of court in 2021 for refusing to answer questions under oath at an inquiry into allegations of extensive government graft during his time as president, and sentenced to 15 months.

His jailing sparked violent riots in parts of South Africa that left more than 300 people dead, underlining the sway he still holds in some areas. He was freed on medical parole two months later, but his release came under scrutiny when it was revealed his parole was approved by the head of the corrections department, Arthur Fraser, despite a parole committee rejecting it. Fraser is believed to be close to Zuma and served as the state security agency boss when Zuma was president.

Two courts have ruled that Zuma should return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence. He is appealing that to South Africa's highest court.

BATTLE WITH CURRENT PRESIDENT

Zuma is seeking to privately prosecute current President Cyril Ramaphosa — something that can happen in South Africa if the state prosecutor decides against laying charges — over the leaking of his medical records. Zuma says Ramaphosa needs to explain why he hasn't ordered an investigation into the leak by state prosecutors.

The legal wrangle between Zuma and Ramaphosa is seen as part of a larger political battle between the two.

Analysts say Zuma finally going on trial for corruption is an indicator of Ramaphosa's willingness to ensure high-ranking figures in his own party face the law after years of alleged government corruption. Others serving in senior positions in government or the ANC were implicated in the graft inquiry where Zuma refused to testify.

But the situation has been clouded by a scandal now enveloping Ramaphosa. He's been accused of breaking the law by holding more than $500,000 in U.S. currency at his ranch, money which was stolen in a robbery in 2020.

The existence of the cash and the robbery were kept under wraps until last year. The man who first revealed it and made the allegations against Ramaphosa was Zuma ally Fraser.

Amid the scandal, Ramaphosa won re-election as leader of his party in December and succeeded in avoiding an impeachment inquiry in an initial vote in Parliament but faces further investigations and could be criminally charged.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally

CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
The Associated Press

Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of ex-PM Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police arrested a prominent political figure in an overnight raid on his home near Islamabad days after he accused the former president of the country of plotting to kill ex-prime minister Imran Khan, officials said Thursday. The latest government move is likely to deepen political turmoil at a time when the government is facing one of its worst economic crises and is in talks to convince the International Monetary Fund to revive a $6 billion bailout. Police are expected to bring Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who served as interior minister in Khan’s government, before a judge to get permission to question him for any evidence supporting his allegation against former President Asif Ali Zardari. Islamabad police confirmed the arrest, saying Ahmed, who is the president of his small Awami Muslim League party, was in custody. Ahmed is a staunch critic of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
CNBC

Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB on Thursday confirmed...
Vox

The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making

Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
Reuters

Mondelez sets aside 300 million euro to resolve EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O) has set aside 300 million euros ($326 million) to resolve an EU antitrust investigation into whether it blocked cross-border sales of its products in the European Union in breach of competition rules, the company has said in a regulatory filing.
BBC

Fay Jones: Brecon and Radnorshire MP's office security fears

An MP advised to make her constituency office safer has had renovation plans rejected again on conservation grounds. Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Fay Jones, who said she has had threats of death and violence, wants to replace a "rotting wooden door and window frame" at her Llandrindod Wells office. But...
BBC

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites

A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
ABC News

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
598M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy