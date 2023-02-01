ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State signs quarterback Jaden Rashada, who had left Florida

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

New Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham landed perhaps the most impressive quarterback in short tenure, Jaden Rashada.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder had signed with the University of Florida during the December early signing period but he was released from that letter of intent after a NIL deal worth a reported $13 million fell through.

Rashada, out of Pittsburg High School in Northern California, is a coveted four-star prospect who had 32 offers with a lot of high-profile schools seeking his services. Among those were Miami, the school to whom he verbally committed before signing with Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan State. He had offers from 11 Pac-12 schools, the exception being USC.

Arizona State appeared to be a destination for Rashada as soon as he was released from his original letter of intent. He grew up watching ASU because his father Harlen played for the Sun Devils from 1992-94 and was part of the Rose Bowl team. Jaden was also recruited by the previous staff headed by Herm Edwards and including then-offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6CuX_0kYu5v9E00
Incoming Florida freshman QB Jaden Rashada attempts a pass downfield during Tuesday night's Under Armour Next All-American game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Under Armour Next All-American game

The Sun Devils have three quarterbacks returning: Trenton Bourguet, who started the last five games, as well as red-shirt sophomore Daylin McLemore and Bennett Meredith, just wrapping up his true freshman season. Neither of those played in a game last season.

Dillingham also has two Division I transfers at that position in Notre Dame's Drew Pyne and Brigham Young's Jacob Conover. Conover is a local out of Chandler High School.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State signs quarterback Jaden Rashada, who had left Florida

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Michigan, USC, Oklahoma & Penn State among Joel Klatt's surprises of National Signing Day

Joel Klatt discusses which programs surprised him from National Signing Day. He talked about the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley landed at No. 8 overall class. Joel explained why he was surprised with USC and discussed they needed to get more defensive players. His next surprise was the Michigan Wolverines landing at No. 19 overall despite two straight CFP appearances. Joel explained that Michigan and USC utilized the transfer portal very well. Joel discussed Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech’s signing day rankings and how this benefits their programs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Utah football QB Cam Rising gets key injury timeline update from Kyle Whittingham

Utah football was dealt a crushing blow in the 2023 Rose Bowl when quarterback Cam Rising left early with an apparent leg injury, which undoubtedly played a part in the Utes losing 35-21 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Since that day, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about Rising and his health. But, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an important update on his signal-caller during an appearance on the Pac-12 network Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot

USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Sports

Oklahoma, Texas load up on prospects ahead of final Big 12 season

Welcome to "Run Smash with RJ Young," a weekly notes column filled with nuggets, anecdotes and stats from FOX Sports’ college football analyst. Let’s go deep. 1. Oklahoma and Texas are loading up ahead of their final season of Big 12 play and pushing toward the SEC. Oklahoma...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

767K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy