New Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham landed perhaps the most impressive quarterback in short tenure, Jaden Rashada.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder had signed with the University of Florida during the December early signing period but he was released from that letter of intent after a NIL deal worth a reported $13 million fell through.

Rashada, out of Pittsburg High School in Northern California, is a coveted four-star prospect who had 32 offers with a lot of high-profile schools seeking his services. Among those were Miami, the school to whom he verbally committed before signing with Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan State. He had offers from 11 Pac-12 schools, the exception being USC.

Arizona State appeared to be a destination for Rashada as soon as he was released from his original letter of intent. He grew up watching ASU because his father Harlen played for the Sun Devils from 1992-94 and was part of the Rose Bowl team. Jaden was also recruited by the previous staff headed by Herm Edwards and including then-offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

Incoming Florida freshman QB Jaden Rashada attempts a pass downfield during Tuesday night's Under Armour Next All-American game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Under Armour Next All-American game

The Sun Devils have three quarterbacks returning: Trenton Bourguet, who started the last five games, as well as red-shirt sophomore Daylin McLemore and Bennett Meredith, just wrapping up his true freshman season. Neither of those played in a game last season.

Dillingham also has two Division I transfers at that position in Notre Dame's Drew Pyne and Brigham Young's Jacob Conover. Conover is a local out of Chandler High School.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State signs quarterback Jaden Rashada, who had left Florida