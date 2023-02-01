ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Crystal Cruises will set sail again this summer with new name, 'personalized service'

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Crystal will relaunch with two of Crystal Cruises' former ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity. Courtesy of Crystal

Crystal Cruises is back with a new name and a new look.

After suspending operations last year, the cruise line is relaunching as Crystal and will set sail again on July 31, the brand said Wednesday.

The A&K Travel Group, which owns the luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, acquired the Crystal Cruises brand last year along with its Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity ships, which have been refurbished with larger suites and revamped amenities.

"I am delighted to announce that Crystal is reborn, with Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony reimagined and enhancements made to every part of our guests' journey," Crystal president Jack Anderson said in a news release .

Crystal Cruises reportedly shut down at least its U.S. operations last year after an arrest warrant had been issued for the Crystal Symphony because of unpaid fuel bills. The cruise line had previously suspended sailings for several months after its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, declared bankruptcy in January 2022.

Royal Caribbean Group also acquired another former Crystal Cruises ship , Crystal Endeavor, which joined the Silversea Cruises fleet as Silver Endeavour.

The relaunched line's ships have been refurbished. Courtesy of Crystal

Where will Crystal sail?

With the tagline, "Exceptional at Sea," Crystal will sail to destinations around the world, including the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Alaska, Canada and New England and more.

The relaunched line's first sailing on July 31 will be a 12-night voyage from Marseille, France, to Lisbon, Portugal , on Crystal Serenity.

What can guests expect from Crystal?

Travelers can expect larger accommodations and upgraded features on board.

"Palatial suites, spacious verandas and guest rooms have been rolled out on both ships, reducing overall guest capacity," Anderson said in the release. "Personalized service – long a Crystal signature – has been elevated further."

Anderson said the line's eateries – there are nine on each ship – would serve "authentic food from around the globe," while Abercrombie & Kent's local experts would offer destination-specific experiences.

The ships will also have updated spas and gyms.

The revamped ships feature more spacious suites. Courtesy of Crystal

How much does a Crystal cruise cost?

A nine-night voyage from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami departing Nov. 23 starts at $3,800 per guest based on double occupancy, according to the line's website , but prices vary by cruise and room category, and include food and drinks on board.

Bookings open Wednesday for travel advisors and travelers who have made $500 open deposits . Other past passengers can book a cruise starting on Feb. 13, and bookings will open to the general public Feb. 22.

