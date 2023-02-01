ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ will merge with Showtime and rebrand this year

By Liz Kocan
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Soon you'll be able to stream the new season of 'Yellowjackets' alongside '1923', 'Mayor of Kingstown' and more. Kailey Schwerman / Showtime

In 2022, it was announced that HBO Max and Discovery+ would be combined into one service later this year; this week, a similar announcement was made by Paramount Global, the parent company of Paramount+ and Showtime. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish announced that the company’s flagship digital platform, Paramount+ would be merging with the longtime cable network and app Showtime, to become a singular brand called Paramount+ with Showtime.

The merger means that some of the Paramount+ original content will be available on the rebranded linear TV network, and all of Showtime's content will be integrated into the premier subscription tier of Paramount+ without the need to bundle them. That means that your favorite shows from both places, like Showtime’s Yellowjackets , will now live alongside Paramount+ originals like 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown . Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount+ with Showtime .

When will Paramount+ merge with Showtime?

No specific date has been set for the launch of Paramount+ with Showtime, though Paramount Global has stated that the merger will occur at some point in 2023. Currently, the Paramount+/Showtime bundle is listed as Paramount+ with Showtime, which may mean the bundle cost will serve as the cost for the merged service. You can still opt for the standalone Paramount+ and Showtime subscriptions as of this week.

What’s the cost of Paramount+ with Showtime?

As of January, 2023 a subscription to the Paramount+/Showtime bundle starts at $11.99/month or $119.99/year for the Essential plan with limited commercial interruptions. The Premium plan, which is commercial free, costs $14.99/month or $149.99/year.

There have not been any updates or announcements yet as to whether the costs will change after the services rebrand as Paramount+ with Showtime later this year. You can subscribe to the bundle online or through Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV or Roku.

What can I stream on Paramount+ with Showtime?

The good news: Once Paramount+ with Showtime launches, the content libraries of both platforms will combine and be available in one place on both the digital streaming service and cable TV. That means you’ll be able to watch Paramount movies like Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City , Paramount+ originals like Star Trek: Picard , 1883 and SEAL Team , and hundreds of other shows under Paramount’s vast umbrella of networks, plus Showtime series like Yellowjackets , Your Honor and Dexter: New Blood , and Showtime’s rich library of documentaries and sports content, all in one place.

In preparation for the merger, however, Paramount Global has already announced that several shows, including American Gigolo , Let the Right One In and new series Three Women have been canceled as a result of this news. In addition, even more shows have already been removed from Showtime’s streaming app, including Kidding , American Rust and On Becoming a God in Central Florida .

Sign up for a Paramount+/Showtime bundle

