wrestlingheadlines.com
The Elite Title Defense Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. It was then announced that The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday as they defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. Lince Dorado and Microman vs. Delirious and Mini Abismo Negro is the only match booked for this week’s show. More matches will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Fusion Results 2/2/23
Finau HeadButts Guido before the bell rings. Jaz ducks a clothesline from Anoai. Jaz with two dropkicks. Anoai uppercuts Jaz. Swat Team with a Double Body Block. Finau with a Running Hip Attack to Guido. Anoai follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike. The FBI regroups on the outside. Jaz with a forearm smash. Anoai reverses out of the irish whip from Jaz. Jaz slips over Anoai’s back. Jaz with a Release German Suplex. Jaz tags in Guido. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double Elbow Drop for a two count.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More Stars Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 Event
Pro wrestling star and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett has announced more big names for his Bloodsport 9 special, which takes place on March 30th as a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s Collective weekend. Johnny Bloodsport, also known as John Hennigan and formerly known as John Morrison in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Expected Attendance, Shawn Michaels Talks Mood Going Into the Show
A near-capacity crowd is expected for Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card
Another WWE SmackDown Superstar has qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the WrestleMania 39 challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a Fatal 4 Way qualifier for the Women’s Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi to earn her spot in the Chamber.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Still Interested In An AEW and WWE Joint Event But Understands That It Would Be Very Political
Tony Khan has gotten AEW to work with a number of different promotions, but he’s still eyeing a joint show with WWE. The company president spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he compared AEW and WWE to Marve and DC, adding that as much as he would love to collaborate he understands that it would be a very political situation. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Reveals Stitches After Title Win on AEW Dynamite
As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite from Dayton, OH saw ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe once again become a dual champion as he captured the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the No Holds Barred main event. Joe was left bloody following the match that included multiple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “Get ready for your Saturday fix of hard-hitting action as the biggest names in pro wrestling collide!. Witness NWA World Junior...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Reality Of Wrestling Will Be Working With WWE NXT Moving Forward, Booker T Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling has announced that they will be working with NXT moving forward. The Texas-based promotion, which has a strong alumni including current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, wrote the following on Twitter:. Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Admits She Was Pretty Disconnected From WWE During 2022 Hiatus
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash before returning on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat Rousey for the title. While appearing on Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Flair was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Says He Played Shane McMahon’s Theme While In NJPW Right As AEW Was About To Launch
Cody Rhodes always knew he was money, and used to play into that mindset by playing Shane McMahon’s famous theme song. The American Nightmare discussed this topic during his recent interview on the Impaulsive podcast, revealing that he would constantly play Shane O’Mac’s theme while in NJPW prior to himself and The Elite launching AEW. Highlights from Cody’s conversation can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H and Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, WWE Sale Partners, Stephanie McMahon, WrestleMania 39, Ratings, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Explains Why He Thinks He Is The Most Fined Star In TNA History
Samoa Joe spent several years in TNA Wrestling where he found success before going to WWE and later AEW. According to Joe, thinks he must have been handed more suspensions and fines than anyone else in TNA. Here is what he had to say while speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on Having William Regal Back In WWE, What Regal’s Been Doing Since Returning
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal has been back with the company for a month now, but most of his time has been spent with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and he was asked how it feels to have Regal back with the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Announces New April Events
GCW recently announced that they would return to St. Louis, Missouri, and Evansville, Indiana, this April. The St. Louis event will take place on Saturday, April 15th, at Pop’s Nightclub, while the other event is slated to take place the following night at the Evansville Coliseum. Updated GCW Schedule.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Releases One-Hour Look at Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline. The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.
