Agua Dulce, TX

Two Agua Dulce students, mother killed in fatal crash on Highway 44

By Myra Sanchez
 6 days ago
UPDATE: 02/02/2023, 9:01 a.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has provided details on a crash that occurred around 7:07 a.m. on February 1 on Highway 44 near Alice, Texas.

The crash involved a black Volkswagen Jetta, which was at a complete stop in the eastbound lane of travel. The driver of the Volkswagen stopped to check on another vehicle that had mechanical issues and was parked in the center median.

"A silver GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on SH-44 and crashed into the rear of the Volkswagen. Due to the force of the collision, both vehicles crossed the center median and came to rest in the westbound lanes of travel," according to DPS State Trooper Guadalupe Casarez.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta, Cindy Moreno, 35, of Alice, was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger in the Volkswagen Jetta, who is a child, was also pronounced deceased on scene.

"Another passenger to the Volkswagen Jetta, who is also child, was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice and later succumbed to their injuries," added officials.

DPS Troopers will continue to investigate this fatal crash further.

UPDATE: 02/012023, 4:40 p.m.
By: Sophia Englehart

The victims of the Agua Dulce car crash have been identified as Cindy Moreno and her two children, Avery and Aiden Moreno. All three were members of Agua Dulce Baptist Church.

ORIGINAL: 02/01/2023, 12:10 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday on Texas State Highway 44 between Alice and Agua Dulce.

The superintendent for Agua Dulce Independent School District confirmed two students were involved in Wednesday's fatal crash, but the district did not confirm if those students were killed.

Out of respect for the family, Agua Dulce ISD officials are not releasing any students' names at this time, but they would like the community to know that they will have counseling services available for the next week.

The fatal three-vehicle crash is currently under investigation, and the scene is now clear on Highway 44. Texas DPS officials will provide more details on the fatal wreck once an investigation is complete.

A prayer vigil for the Agua Dulce ISD Moreno family, ADISD students, staff, and community is scheduled for 6 p.m. on February 1 at the Agua Dulce Baptist Church.

"Please keep all in prayer," stated school officials on the Agua Dulce Elementary Facebook page.

MEL PENA
6d ago

We do that drive every morning from Alice to corpus. it’s sad to see this happening more often then ever. My condolences to the family members of everyone involved. I would like to add, as well….if you are doing this drive to every day like us please respect the road and always have respect for other vehicles.

E.T Campos
6d ago

students or teenagers behind the wheel of a 2,000 pound automobile should be more aware lower your speed . especially on these wet road conditions because just a blink of an eye your life could be over r.i.p to all who lost their lives in this aweful tragic accident

