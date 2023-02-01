Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO