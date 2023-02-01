Read full article on original website
Bethune-Cookman University mold, rat issues gain national attention after student outcry
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students’ outcries about conditions at Bethune-Cookman University are gaining national attention. Journalist Roland Martin who is the founder of the Black Star Network, and the host of a show called Unfiltered flew in from Washington D.C. to host the town hall. "This is not about...
Florida lawmakers want to raise teachers starting pay to $65,000
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida teachers are in the forefront of Governor Ron DeSantis' budget. He says they deserve more pay, and Florida lawmakers are proposing a bill that would give them a big increase. Florida is one of the lowest ranked for teacher pay. Teacher union leaders and state lawmakers...
7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
DeSantis proposes sales tax breaks for diapers, gas stoves, pet food in new Florida budget
As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax breaks on such things...
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
Authorities in Georgia identify remains as Florida woman who disappeared in 1985
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - Authorities in Georgia identified the remains as that of Seminole County, Florida mother who disappeared in 1985. Her name is Mary Cowan, but she went by "Angie." Her daughter, Angelique Hall, said it’s been almost 40 years since Angelique Hall saw her mom, but the memory...
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
Orlando weather: Cooler temps with rain chances on the rise in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. After a soggy day on Friday, our weather will be quiet for at least a day. Expect breezy conditions this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph out of the east. Rain chances...
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
