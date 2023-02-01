ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers want to raise teachers starting pay to $65,000

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida teachers are in the forefront of Governor Ron DeSantis' budget. He says they deserve more pay, and Florida lawmakers are proposing a bill that would give them a big increase. Florida is one of the lowest ranked for teacher pay. Teacher union leaders and state lawmakers...
FLORIDA STATE
7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
FLORIDA STATE
Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
PALM BAY, FL
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
SAINT PAUL, MN

