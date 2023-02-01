ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment

Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
EKU Football Finalizes 2023 Schedule

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU football will host five home games, play two FBS opponents, and face two teams that competed in the 2022 FCS playoffs this fall when the Colonels kick off their 111th season. As previously announced, EKU will play six games as part of the ASUN-WAC partnership...
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
New distillery coming to Woodford County

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Woodford County. State leaders were on hand to break ground on Bluegrass Distillery at Elkwood Farms in Midway. It is the first distillery to be located in Midway since 1959. “This is going to be an anchor that brings in...
Four Corbin football players sign to play in college

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day to be a Redhound. Four outgoing Corbin football players made their commitment to the sport official, signing their national letters of intent to play in college. Brody Wells and Jacob Baker signed with Eastern Kentucky, Marc Warren signed with the University...
ASUN Coaches Pick Will King For Preseason All-Conference Team

ATLANTA, Ga. – — CatcherWill King was selected by league coaches to the 2023 ASUN Baseball Preseason All-Conference Team. King, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior, was a First Team All-ASUN Conference pick in 2022 and earned a spot on the ASUN All-Tournament Team. He was also on the watch list for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
WATCH | Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington

SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Evening Forecast 2/4/2023. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Feb. 3. Vote: Feb. 3 Home Team Play...
