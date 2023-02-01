ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Thursday 2/2/23

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 2/4/23

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
OKLAHOMA STATE
College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23

College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
MICHIGAN STATE
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma (ankle) will not return on Saturday

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) will not return to Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Kuzma suffered a left ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Nets and will not return. Kuzma will finish Saturday's game with 2 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in 11 minutes played.
WASHINGTON, DC
Donovan Mitchell ejected Thursday night for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell was punched below the belt by Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter on Thursday, and he responded by throwing the basketball at the Grizzlies wing's head. As a result, both were ejected from action.
CLEVELAND, OH
De'Aaron Fox (personal) out again Sunday for Sacramento

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Fox missed Friday night's contest due to personal reasons. Now, he has again been listed out of action for Sunday's showdown. Expect another start at point guard for Davion Mitchell. In 47...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
MIAMI, FL
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
MEMPHIS, TN
Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) available on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Friday's contest versus the Orlando Magic. Prince will be active at home despite his questionable designation with an ankle ailment. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 19.7 FanDuel points. Prince's Friday projection includes 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Anthony Davis (foot) active Thursday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) will play Thursday versus the Indiana Pacers, per head coach Darvin Ham. Davis is good to go after being listed as probable. He had his minutes limit lifted last game and scored 27 points with 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 37 minutes. LeBron James (ankle) is a game-time decision on Thursday, so Davis will have more opportunities on offense if he's ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Aaron Gordon (ankle) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon was listed questionable coming into the day due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action ahead of the weekend due to the injury. Jeff Green and Bruce Brown should see more work with Gordon sidelined.
DENVER, CO
Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
DALLAS, TX
Alex Caruso (foot) won't return for Bulls on Thursday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not return Thursday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Caruso went to the locker room late in the second quarter. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night due to a right foot sprain. Expect more minutes for Goran Dragic and Coby White.
CHICAGO, IL
Spurs starting Malaki Branham in Friday's lineup for Tre Jones (foot)

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Branahm will move in to San Antonio's starting lineup after Tre Jones was sidelined with foot soreness. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Branham to record 25.7 FanDuel points. Branham's projection includes 14.2 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Washington Wizards. Sumner will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was ruled out on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 478.5 minutes with Irving off the floor this season, Sumner is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points and a 21.9% usage rate.
BROOKLYN, NY
Warriors' Stephen Curry (shoulder) available on Thursday

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Denver on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against the Nuggets. Curry's Thursday projection includes 29.0 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

