Erie County, NY

Nate McMurray declares bid for Erie County Executive

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two unsuccessful runs for Congress, attorney and former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray has his eyes on the seat for Erie County Executive.

Saying “the need for new leadership in Erie County government has never been greater,” the Democrat cited the deadly December blizzard as one of the reasons he’s calling for change.

47 people, 46 of whom were in Erie County, died as a result of that storm.

“Dozens of people froze to death, and countless homes sustained costly damage from high winds and burst pipes—and amidst the crisis, the County Executive was the first to point fingers in an embarrassing tirade that drew international headlines and brought shame to WNY,” McMurray said in his announcement.

McMurray also took shots at the county’s fiscal policies, disparaging Tesla as a “Hail Mary project.”

“Under current County leadership, we’ve seen billions of our hard-earned dollars thrown at Hail Mary projects for mega corporations—like Tesla—which consistently fail to come even close to job creation promises despite receiving over $959 million dollars in taxpayer money,” McMurray said.

Mark Poloncarz, also a Democrat, has not made any announcements about potentially running for re-election, despite McMurray saying in his announcement that Poloncarz is “planning to run again.”

“These positions are not meant as lifetime appointments,” McMurray said. “There is nothing so spectacular in his resume to justify such an unprecedented period of leadership other than his steel grip on the apparatus of local party politics. And thus, in the spirit of democracy and open debate, I am giving the people of Erie County a choice.”

Poloncarz has served as County Executive since 2012, and is currently in the final year of his third term. McMurray says he promises “to serve no longer than two terms.”

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 6

Related
India Walton announces run for Buffalo Common Council seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — India Walton will be running for a seat on the Buffalo Common Council in 2023, she confirmed to News 4 on Wednesday. Walton says she will be targeting to become the next Masten District councilperson, a position currently held by Ulysees Wingo, Sr. If Walton is elected, she would become the […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
BUFFALO, NY
Attorney delivers letter to City Hall over fluoride removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the City of Buffalo being sued for removing fluoride from the population’s water supply, an attorney representing city residents has released an open letter to Mayor Byron Brown and the City. “We are hopeful that it is helpful in clarifying to the media and the public that our action should […]
BUFFALO, NY
Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Environmental conservation police honored in Buffalo

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a recognition event honoring individuals...
BUFFALO, NY
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
AMHERST, NY
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Buffalo Auto Show 2023: live interviews

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Jordan Norkus and Dave Greber spent Thursday evening at the Buffalo Auto Show with a round of live interviews. News 4 at 4: Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns and NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan News 4 at 5: President at NFADA Paul Stasiak and Elizabeth Carey, AAA Director of Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner. The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of […]
BUFFALO, NY
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
