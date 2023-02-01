Read full article on original website
Maria Goins, 37; incomplete
Maria Camile Goins, 37, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Thomas Singleton, 77; service Feb. 18
Thomas McLean Singleton, 77, “Tom” or “Tommy” to his friends and family, formerly from Newport, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home in Durham, North Carolina. A celebration of life will be held at Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, February...
Kynn Johnson, 67; incomplete
Kynn Johnson, 67, of Beaufort, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Peletier board tables vegetative waste site ordinance on advice of town attorney
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled until at least March approval of a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session...
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
Sharon Nelson, 75; incomplete
Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Amy Thullen, 71; service later
Amy Winston Carr Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, NC, died Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born October 3, 1951, in Durham, NC, she was the third child of Ihrie Pou and George Watts Carr Jr. She enjoyed being a birder, not enough of a world traveler, foodie, boater, fisherwoman, paralegal, master...
Emerald Isle starts process to replace fire station paid for with FEMA funds
EMERALD ISLE — More than four years after Hurricane Florence damaged one of the town’s two fire stations, Emerald Isle is moving forward with a plan to rebuild it. The town recently posted on its website a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from architects interested in designing a building to rebuild fire station 2 at 2810 Emerald Drive (Highway 58) in the eastern end of town.
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
West honors boys assistant coach Lancaster for 25 years of service with basketball program
MOREHEAD CITY — Usually, assistant coaches don’t garner much attention. West Carteret made sure that wasn’t the case on Friday when boys basketball assistant Robert Lancaster was honored for his 25 years of service on the staff shortly before the varsity game against Croatan. Athletic Director Michael...
Vicki Davenport; no service
Vicki Jo Davenport (Wagner), of Morehead City, went to her eternal rest on January 17, 2023. She is survived by her beloved son, John Davenport, his wife Betty, her loving grandson, Sebastian John Davenport-Bell and her soulmate Larry Skarsten. Vicki is further survived by her two sisters, Sharyn Wagner and Kathleen Gerth, her nieces, Michelle Bowser (Hochschild), Nancy (Steve) Miller (Hochschild), Patricia Blackman (Hochschild), Stephanie Schuler (Gerth) and nephew, Gerald (Nicki) Gerth. She is further survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
School officials seek public comment regarding 2023 budget
BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials are inviting the public to share comments regarding the Board of Education’s 2023 fiscal budget. Comments will be taken during the public comment time of the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office on Safrit Drive.
No injuries reported in apartment fire
— The Morehead City Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a residential apartment fire at King’s Terrace Apartment on Treatment Plant Road in Morehead City. According to the Morehead City FD Facebook page, one of the multi-family units sustained considerable damage with the fire contained to a single building. All occupants were safe with no injuries reported.
Valentine's Day Pub Crawl to spread love throughout Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - Valentine’s Day Weekend is coming up and what better way to celebrate with your special someone than by joining the second annual Valentine’s Weekend Pub Crawl in Atlantic Beach. The crawl takes will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. and features...
Annie Garner, 79; service Feb. 8
Annie “Marie” Garner, 79, of Hubert, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu...
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Deputy cleared in shooting death of Gloucester woman
ONSLOW COUNTY - Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee determined the lethal actions of an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy were justified when a gun wielding Gloucester woman confronted the officer inside a Hubert residence after a brief foot chase on Thanksgiving Day. Sunshine Foy, 42, of Wayland Ct....
Croatan boys repeat as regional swim champ, girls take fourth; West boys finish third, girls 10th
CARY — Croatan’s second regional championship in boys swimming looked much like its first. A year after winning by 88 points, the Cougars took the 3A east title by 91. The Cougars scored 373 points on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. West Carteret finished second with 282.
Man found dead at hotel in Newport, overdose suspected
NEWPORT - Chief of Police Keith Lewis Jr. stated his department received a report of a potential drug overdose of a white male and dispatched officers to the Hostess House in Newport just after 4:30 a.m. The man was identified as 52-year-old Daniel Jay Savage II. Officers indicated Savage possibly...
